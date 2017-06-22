Simotas Announces Passage Of Bill To Prevent Infant Deaths

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) announced that her Baby Box Bill, which would reduce infant mortality in New York, has been passed by both the Assembly and New York State Senate.

In areas of New York with the highest mortality rates, the state Health Department would distribute a safe, portable sleep space, which looks much like a baby box, for infants 6 months and younger.

“We cannot ignore the reality for some new families where sleep deprivation and exhaustion, coupled with lack of money to afford a crib, means their babies are put to sleep in risky ways,” said Simotas. “The Baby Box Bill advances our state’s commitment to support healthy parenting and reduce health disparities across different demographic groups.”

Designed in accordance with the safe infant sleep guidelines by the Academy of Pediatrics and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the baby boxes – which contain a firm mattress with a fitted sheet – are meant to discourage high-risk behaviors by parents that are associated with Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). The boxes will also come with a manual that lists items often placed in bed with infants that pose risk of death.

The program will be monitored for a year and followed by a report on the program’s effectiveness.

