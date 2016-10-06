Short Film Travel Show In Flushing

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Asbury Shorts, a touring exhibition that previews short films pulled from national and international film festivals, is making its first ever stop at Flushing Town Hall this fall.

The Oct. 21 event is a celebration of Asbury Shorts’ 35th Anniversary, and will feature a two-hour presentation of many short films, with highlights like “The Little Violinist,” “Fait d’Hiver,” and “Rust.”

Yang Wang’s “The Little Violinist” tells the story about a New York City trash picker in Chinatown who is moved by his daughter’s heartfelt violin performance. The performance brings forth emotions that prompt the trash picker to reveal his deepest life secrets. The short film previously won the Best Directing Award at the Women’s Independent Film Festival and the Best Actor award at the Asians on Film Festival.

“Fait d’Hiver,” a 2001 classic by Dirk Belien, is a comedic story about a young businessman stuck in traffic who decides to try out his new cell phone by calling home. The call leaves the young man with questions about what is going on at home, and a series of unintended consequences follow. The film was a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film and is part of the Asbury Shorts Hall of Fame.

Director Ben Proudfoot’s “Rust” tells the story of a Nova Scotian artist who uses metal in his work, which he then allows to rust, making nature his “co-artist.” The film won Best Short Film at the Shelburne International Film Expo in Canada.

Asbury Shorts was founded in 1980 as the Asbury Film Festival in Westbury, but over the years it evolved into the travelling performances that it gives now, incorporating live music, surprise hosts, photo exhibits and comedy bits. It hopes to give audiences everywhere the opportunity to watch short films, which in recent years have been relegated to YouTube screens, on the big screen in a cinematic setting.

“Our show is like a trip to the best film festivals in the world, where you sample the elite of the short film genre but without competition and plenty of live surprises,” Asbury’s website reads.

The show has been presented at a number of international locations, including the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Royal Festival Hall in London and Summer Stage in Central Park, but this is the first time it is being presented in Flushing Town Hall.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and costs $12 for general admission. Flushing Town Hall members can attend for $10.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.