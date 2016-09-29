Shelter Protests Come To Bellerose

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The controversial conversion of Queens hotels into homeless shelters again prompted strong community opposition and passionate protests this weekend, echoing similar community responses in neighborhoods like Maspeth. This time, the epicenter was northeast Queens.

Opponents fought the usage of two hotels on Jericho Turnpike as homeless shelters: the Bellerose Inn in Bellerose and the Quality Inn down the road in Floral Park.

The weekend began with a Friday press conference in front of the Quality Inn, hosted by state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside), in which Avella and other elected officials and civic leaders announced that they had reached an agreement with the hotels’ owner, Harshad Patel, to stop using the hotels as shelters. The next day, hundreds gathered in front of the hotels with signs, whistles and bullhorns to voice their lack of confidence that Patel, who also owns the controversial Holiday Inn shelter in Maspeth, would keep his word. The protestors marched through the streets to Patel’s Bellerose house, where they continued to chant outside.

At the press conference, Avella, alongside Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Assembly Member Michaelle Solages (D-Valley Stream), and civic leaders from different neighborhoods including Bellerose, announced that Patel and his associates had agreed in principle at a meeting the night before to phase out the homeless residents by January 1st. The Department of Homeless Services was not at the meeting—Grodenchik, representatives from Avella’s office (Avella was upstate honoring a prior commitment), Solages and civic leaders along with the hotel partners were present.

“I think what’s happened here with the electeds and the civics, and what has happened in other neighborhoods has obviously convinced this [Patel] family that this is not being a community member,” said Avella at the conference. “These hotels were designed for tourists or for people coming to visit their families in the neighborhoods, but not for homeless families.”

There are 40 homeless families currently being housed in the Bellerose Inn and 14 at the Quality Inn. Avella told the Queens Tribune that he was unsure as to when the hotels first started housing the homeless families—highlighting the problem of transparency that communities have been concerned about. And at the press conference, officials explained that the hotels were inappropriate shelters because they lacked kitchens and access to services, and raised questions about where the kids would go to school. Protestors expressed similar concerns.

Civic leaders present at the meeting described a decline in quality of life since the shelters were first placed—complaints that were echoed in the protests the next day.

“We noticed in the last six months or so that there were issues going on that affected our quality of life. We had people talking in front of the driveways of some of the homeowners at midnight and later. We had children playing on some of the property of some of the homeowners.

Garbage strewn all over the place,” said Angela Augugliaro of the nearby Queens Colony Civic Association. “I do hope that I can take them at their word, and that they will follow through,” she said of the agreement to phase out the shelters.

It was on that last point that protestors the next day took issue, as they protested in front of both hotels and Patel’s house. Politicians, including state Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola), Republican District Leader Tony Nunziato and state Sen. Joseph Addabbo (D-Howard Beach), joined civic leaders from Bellerose, Maspeth and elsewhere to denounce the hotels-as-shelters strategy, propose alternative solutions and demand a more concrete agreement to end the Bellerose shelters.

“We want an agreement that’s not in principle. We want an agreement that’s legally binding,” said Joe Concannon, a community activist who will be running for City Council in 2017, speaking to the protestors in front of Patel’s house. He said that Avella and Grodenchik’s meeting did not accomplish this. “He could write a different letter tomorrow, and another letter the next day. We want something that’s legally binding.”

Other activists said that Patel had been unreliable in the past, and many said that Patel had promised to sign a letter promising the cancellation the morning of the protests, but did not show up.

“It’s not even worth the paper it’s printed on, that promise by Patel,” said Bob Holden, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association. He added that Patel, who also owns the divisive Maspeth hotel, has not shown up for meetings or signed letters of assurances to cancel the homeless shelters despite promising to. Holden also echoed many of the protestors’ sentiment that the homeless shelters were just a scheme for hotel owners to make money from the city, which subsidizes the homeless shelters. “He’s making huge money on the taxpayers’ backs and hurting every community that he has a hotel in.”

Avella acknowledged that the agreement was not set in stone, and added that the goal now was to hold Patel accountable.

“A lot of people don’t believe Patel, and I can understand that, and neither do we,” Avella told the Queens Tribune. “He made that statement. We intend to make him follow up and do what he said. But we take it with a grain of salt.”

He added that there was still work to be done to get the city on board as well, and that denouncing the proposal that was reached with Patel would only divide the community at a time when unity was necessary.

Grodenchik echoed his thoughts.

““Protestors are entitled to free speech, but the fact of the matter is that the owners of the Bellerose and Floral Park hotels have informed State Senator Tony Avella, Assembly Member Michaelle Solages, Community Board 13Q, local civic leaders that represent the community, and me that they will be transitioning both properties back into tourist hotels by year’s end,” he said in a statement.

The Department of Homeless Services and the Quality Inn declined to comment. The Bellerose Inn did not respond to a request for comment.

