Shelter Packs The House At CB 9 Meeting

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Approximately 200 people showed up to voice their concerns at the recent Community Board 9 meeting about the potential homeless shelter at 100-32 Atlantic Ave. in Ozone Park.

Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) said he came to speak on that singular issue and highlighted his distrust of the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) after 17 Level 1 and 2 sex offenders were discovered at the Skyway Men’s Shelter in South Ozone Park two years ago. Wills also noted that the shelter was turned overnight from a family shelter into an all-male shelter.

The change was not discovered by the community until the principal of a local school inquired about the absence of some of his students, who had lived with their families at the shelter.

This shelter, which is not run by DHS but by a not-for-profit called Breaking Ground, is approximately 149 feet from the High School For Construction Trades, Engineering And Architecture. New York State law prohibits sex offenders to be over 1,000 feet from the nearest school. In Breaking Ground’s last presentation to CB 9 they stated that they will not be screening sex offenders at their facility.

Wills said for that sole reason he is opposing the shelter, and that he is planning to hold a public hearing. Raj Rampershad, CB 9 chairman, said after the meeting that the board is beginning to plan its own public hearing.

Breaking Ground does not consider its centers to be homeless shelters, but instead calls them drop-in centers and safe havens that are therefore not subject to the 1,000-foot law.

Breaking Ground claims its program takes an average of nine months to put homeless individuals into permanent housing with the aid of on-site social workers and psychiatric and medical staff. Its plan entails the housing of 50 adults and the serving of a maximum of 75 clients coming off the street for a day to eat and shower. It also helps those in need of education and services that aid in the prevention of losing housing.

Residents will get their own room or private space and have no curfews or check-ins. The center will also have robust 24/7 staffing with on-premise security. Residents will not be kicked out during the day as they are in shelters, and are encouraged to stay inside and not loiter outside.

An EMS technician at the meeting stated that in his line of work, he sees crime in a neighborhood rise whenever a shelter moves in. He added that he becomes familiar with the “frequent flyers” he picks up at the shelters and brings to the hospital.

Nick Comaianni, a CB 9 member, said he believes the community will get “a ton of sex offenders, a ton of drug addicts and a ton of repeat criminals.”

Wills said to the crowd, “Don’t let anybody tell you this is a done deal. This is not a done deal.”

Maria Estrada, a 107th Street Ozone Park resident, voiced her support of the drop-in center. “Homelessness can happen to anyone,” she said. Estrada said she works as a nurse at special-needs School District 75 and has many students living in shelters. “Even if they are drug addicts they need to be embraced,” she said.