Share Your Vision For Flushing Meadows Corona Park This Weekend

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Queens residents are invited to take part in shaping the future of Flushing Meadows Corona Park this weekend.

The Community Advisory Board for Flushing Meadows Corona Park is holding a holiday open house on Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the New York Hall of Science in the Viscusi Gallery. The first-of-its-kind event aims to bring park attendees together to suggest improvements and initiatives for the iconic public space.

“The Open House is an opportunity for us to get to know park users, and for them to get to know us, so the park and the Community Advisory Board can better serve the communities that use and cherish this park,” said board Chairman John Wang. “This is an important part of the Community Advisory Board’s mission of empowering local community members and ensuring that the park remains an accessible public resource.”

According to a press release, the board hopes discuss beautification through public art, horticulture and maintenance; sustainability initiatives to reduce waste and promote conservation; and health initiatives and programs for the park. The board is also hoping to find volunteers.

The Community Advisory Board for Flushing Meadows Corona Park was established in 2015 to help promote sustainability and safety in the park. The board is also a member of the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Alliance, a public-private partnership that raises funds for the park.

Free food and beer and will be provided through local vendors associated with the Queens Night Market. Space and food are limited, however, and anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP. You can RSVP at https://fmcp-openhouse-2017.eventbrite.com.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.

This story has been updated to include information about RSVPs for the event.