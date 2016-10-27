Sex Offender Removed From Shelter

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Last week, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) released a statement that 41-year-old Nevil Bruce, who was convicted in 2003 under one count for a non-NYS felony sex offense and who has been categorized as a Level 2 sex offender, was listed on the Division of Criminal Justice Services as living at the Holiday Inn Express in Corona – 113-10 Horace Harding Expressway.

“It has come to my attention that a Level 2 sex offender was moved into the Holiday Inn Express in Corona, a partially converted homeless shelter,” said Peralta. “According to the New York State sex offenders registry, a convicted offender resides in the Holiday Inn Express, located at 113-10 Horace Harding Expressway, where the city’s Department of Homeless Services has been housing homeless people for several months. The possible presence of a sex offender in this hotel not only endangers the lives of homeless families that were moved into this hotel as well, but also children from the nearby P.S. 14 and P.S. 28 schools, the High School for the Arts and Business, the community, park-goers and tourists. We are calling on DHS to immediately remove this individual from the Holiday Inn Express. We are also asking DHS to implement a mechanism to screen for possible sex offenders before they move them next to children and schools. For Level 2 sex offenders, there is a moderate risk the person will engage in another sex offense.”

The day after the statement was released, DHS removed Bruce, who is now listed as living in Manhattan.

“I want to thank the Department of Homeless Services and the administration for quickly and swiftly removing a sex offender from the Holiday Inn Express in Corona, a hotel partially converted into a family homeless shelter,” said Peralta. “It is my hope that the city agency improves its vetting practice to make sure this kind of situation does not happen again.”

Although DHS removed Bruce from the hotel, Peralta said the sex offender could have still been living there without any notice.

“Imagine if we wouldn’t have announced this,” said Peralta. “Imagine if we wouldn’t have set out that press statement; this sex offender would have stayed there. DHS wouldn’t have told us he was there and families could have been affected.”

According to Peralta, if DHS did not know about the sex offender then there is something wrong with the administration, and if it did know then it is incompetent.

“Choose a poison pill,” he said.

Given the increase in homeless shelters throughout the city and the conversion of hotels into homeless shelters, the identity of the homeless and where they are being housed have come under close scrutiny. Recently, two reported sex offenders were removed from the Pan Am Shelter, and another sex offender was removed from the West Way. Bruce is now added to the list.

Each time the DHS was contacted about this situation, it released the same statement: “We are legally obligated to provide shelter to any New Yorker, regardless of background, who would otherwise be turned out onto the streets. All placements we make are in compliance with state law, and we can confirm that there is no one residing at this location who is in the registry.”

