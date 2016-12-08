Western Queens Focus: Dec. 8-14, 2016

Share 0

Seventh Annual Holiday Food Drive

Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) has officially kicked-off his 7th Annual Holiday Food Drive, which is his effort to combat both hungry homeless and hungry New Yorkers during the holiday season.

“We all must step up to help hungry families in our community,” said Van Bramer. “No child should ever have to go to bed hungry. I encourage everyone to pick up some nonperishable food and donate to families in need in Western Queens.”

From now through Dec. 20, Van Bramer encourages everyone to donate nonperishable items such as canned foods, infant formula, pasta, rice, grains and peanut butter at community drop-off sites throughout the 26th Council District, which includes the Broadway Library, the Ravenswood Senior Center, the Long Island City Library, the Sunnyside Library, the Court Square Library and the Woodside Library.

According to the New York City Coalition Against Hunger, over 1.4 million New Yorkers, including one in four children in the city, live in households that lack sufficient food, and families often have to make the difficult choice of paying for utilities or purchasing food.

The holiday season has for centuries been known as the time for giving. However, giving doesn’t always mean splurging on extravagant things. Keep in mind that there are people that feel joy just because of a hot plate of food.

Last year, all donated items were delivered to the Borden Avenue Veterans Residence, a shelter for homeless veterans in Long Island City.

-Ariel Hernandez