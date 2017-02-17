Seven Queens Undocumented Immigrants Among Those Arrested By ICE

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) disclosed details today on the 41 illegal immigrants in the New York City area who were arrested during this past weekend’s immigration enforcement crackdowns around the country.

The sweeps, at the time, raised questions as to whether or not they were a continuation of current policy or wider reaching enforcement as per President Trump’s recent executive orders. ICE has maintained that deportation actions were no different from those taken under President Barack Obama, but Queens immigrant communities reported fear nonetheless.

The new details were published by several local news organizations, including WABC 7 and Pix 11. When the Queens Tribune reached out to ICE for the list, they said that the initial list had been sent out for background only and was not meant to be published.

According to those news organizations, of the 41 illegal immigrants arrested in the ICE enforcements, 38 had criminal convictions.

Seven were from Queens, and all of them had previous criminal convictions. There were two from Richmond Hill—one had a rape conviction, the other a DUI. There were also two from College Point, both with sex offenses. One was arrested in Jamaica after a previous rape conviction and another in Jackson heights with a sexual assault conviction.

Previous reports verified that at least one immigrant had been arrested in Elmhurst. The list included that individual, who had a previous conviction for family neglect.

