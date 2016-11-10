Settlement Made In Galante V. Queens Library

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

After a heated yearlong court battle between former CEO and president of Queens Library Thomas Galante and Queens Borough Public Library, a $1.5 million settlement was made and a stipulation of dismissal of the case was filed on Monday at the Brooklyn Federal Court.

Both Queens Library and Galante agreed on a settlement amount of $1.2 million. Approximately half of that amount is covered by insuranc,e and $300,000 of the settlement is being paid to Galante directly, which is just shy of his former salary of $392,000 plus benefits.

“It’s in the best interest of this institution and the public to put our time and resources towards our future, rather than litigate this matter to conclusion,” said Queens Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. “I look forward to continuing our work of providing outstanding service to all of our customers.”

The case began in December 2014, when Galante, who had worked at Queens Library for 27 years, was fired for allegedly spending $300,000 in library funds on rock concerts, alcohol and other prohibited expenses. However, upon being employed with the institution, Galante’s contract stated that he would have been entitled to a severance payment, which would grant him five years of salary upon termination, unless he was fired “for cause.”

Because Queens Library did not grant Galante his severance payment, he filed a lawsuit accusing the library of breach of his employment agreement, and demanding approximately $2.275 million in severance pay and approximately $7.2 million in other damages after his termination.

Queens Library then filed a counterclaim for over $200,000 for questionable expenses, which Galante ignored and to which he responded with a counterclaim to receive his funds.

In September of this year, Eastern District Judge Allyne Ross granted Galante the right to defend himself. It was during that motion that the Queens Tribune spoke with Galante’s attorney, Thomas Rohback, who was confident that the case would come to a close soon after the judge granted Galante that right and that they would win the suit.

“The library’s board fired Galante for cause in 2014 and demanded repayment of expenses,” said Rohback. “It cannot retroactively justify those past actions by hoping to uncover some justification years later.”

On Oct. 11, both parties met with Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann, who made a settlement proposal to resolve the claims and counterclaims in addition to all matters and disputes between the two. Both parties agreed.

The settlement results in Queens Library’s denying Galante’s allegations and claims in the lawsuit; denying that they breached the employment agreement or any contract, covenant or obligation; and denying that they acted in an unlawful manner towards Galante. As for Galante, he denies the allegations and claims in the counterclaims and he denies that he engaged in any unlawful conduct, misconduct or conduct that breached his employment agreement during his employment with the library.

The parties have determined that it is in their mutual interests to resolve and settle all matters and disputes between them, including those in the lawsuit.

