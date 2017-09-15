Senior Forced To Walk Home Barefoot After Shoplifting Accusations

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

A Southeast Queens grandmother was forced to walk home barefoot in the rain after a Jamaica Avenue clothing store security guard falsely accused her of stealing, tried to coerce her into signing a written confession and demanded she take off her shoes before she was kicked out of the establishment.

The incident occurred at the Unique Thrift store located at 162-10 Jamaica Avenue, on May 28. The woman, 77-year-old Thelma Hook was a frequent patron of the store and was horrified to find out that one of her favorite retailers would treat her with such ferocity.

The Queens Tribune received word of the incident earlier this week from community activist Kevin Livingston. Livingston connected Hook to local attorney, Kareem Vessup three days after the incident. Vessup has since taken charge of the case with intent to pursue legal action and is now publicizing four months later in hopes of bringing attention to the incident.

When describing the events that took place that day, Vessup said Hook was at the Unique clothing store for two hours. Hook, who is retired, was wearing a $5 pair of shoes that she had purchased from the store the year before. As she finished paying for her items, she was allegedly approached by a security guard by the name of Officer Bradley. Bradley brought her to a security room before allegedly accusing her of stealing the shoes on her feet.

“She was obviously very adamant that she didn’t steal anything,” Vassup said. “She told the officer that she had never stolen anything in her life and that she has worked very hard.”

Officer Bradley responded by allegedly telling her to “shut up” and calling her “nothing but an old thief.” A teary-eyed Hook insisted that the officer review the security tapes, but he refused. He instead wrote up a report claiming that he witnessed Hook stealing and tried to convince her to sign it as a confession to the crime. When she refused, he demanded that she remove her shoes and sent her out on the commercial barefoot.

It wasn’t until the next morning that the Unique Store’s manager who goes by the name Jeff, called Hook to apologize. Jeff, who had a cordial relationship with Hook prior to the incident, as she was a frequent shopper, insisted that she come to the store and buy her coffee. He explained that the officer was from another Unique store and that further review of the tapes confirmed that Hook did not steal from the store.

But upon further investigation from Vessup’s office and through word of mouth, it was discovered that Bradley’s intimidating actions are allegedly an anti-theft method used at several of Unique’s locations.

“Several people have approached Ms. Hook and we have spoken to a number of individuals as well,” Vessup said. “When people walk into the store, security will accuse them of stealing if they are wearing a similar item that’s being sold. Let’s say you frequent the store, and you walk back into the store with an item you already bought, you’re susceptible to being detained, brought into a room and accused of stealing.”

Vessup said that people as far as Hempstead and Flatbush have come forward with stories similar to Hook’s, though it is unclear whether or not they signed the confession that was presented to them. Though the reasoning for the tactic is unclear, Vessup said he believed there may be a monetary motivation behind it.

All 11 Unique stores in the New York and New Jersey area don’t hire security in house but instead employ officers from a Brooklyn-based company by the name of A.F. Security Solutions. The Queens Tribune went to the Unique Thrift store where the incident took place for further questions, including the full names of the store manager and the officer. We were instead told that we would be put in touch with A.F. Security and that Unique employees could not speak on the matter. A.F. Security did not respond to us for press time.

Vessup said that their efforts to get in touch with Unique and A.F. Solutions attorneys were similarly fruitless. He said that he intends to bring the case up to the New York State Attorney General via a written statement sometime next week.

Hook, who is originally from Guyana, has been living in New York for 45 years. She worked as a nurse and did domestic work before her retirement. In recent years, Hook has been at the forefront of activism in her community, including the shooting of Sean Bell in 2006. In a brief conversation with the Queens Tribune, she said that she still feels humiliated by the entire situation.

“I was a frequent shopper for years” Hook said. “I’d go there four days a week. I’m retired now. Now, every time I go to Jamaica Avenue I feel ashamed. I heard about things like this happening, but I never thought that it could happen to me.”

Livingston, told the Queens Tribune that it was disturbing to see anyone in the community treated the way Hook was.

“I think that we have to take a firm stance from the get go,” Livingston said. “We have to let people know, especially since Jamaica is changing, that this kind of treatment of our community member will not be tolerated. We will follow this all the way through and we look forward to seeing how this all concludes.”