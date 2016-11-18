Senator Peralta’s Sixth Annual Turkey Drive

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

It’s that exciting time of year. Families discuss who’s hosting which holiday and who’s cooking what. However, with fun comes preparation. Given that the average price of a 16-pound turkey is approximately $25, hosting the feast may appear to be expensive and can cause disappointment. Realizing the financial stress many families face during the holidays, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst) partnered with Woodside on the Move and Assembly members Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), Francisco Moya (D-Jackson Heights) and Michael DenDekker (D-East Elmhurst) for his sixth annual turkey drive, where 1,000 turkeys are distributed to faith- and community-based organizations, senior and daycare centers and schools, right in time for Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

“This is a time to give thanks and reflect,” said Peralta. “We organized this turkey drive with the only intention of giving back to the community, to help those who are struggling. Many hard-working families are going through some real tough economic times, and providing them a free turkey will allow them to enjoy a decent holiday meal.”

Last year, 11 organizations donated to the drive, providing 500 free turkeys to families within District 13. However, this year that number doubled due to the donations of 16 organizations. These included Key Food/Food Universe, which donated 400 turkeys; Food Bazaar Supermarkets, which donated 120 turkeys; Trade Fair Supermarkets, which donated 100 turkeys; Foodtown, which donated 50 turkeys; and more.

“I am glad more and more organizations are stepping up to the plate to help New Yorkers, especially in this tough time,” said Peralta.

The 1,000 10- to 14-pound turkeys were distributed from Sen. Peralta’s office in East Elmhurst, and from the sponsors’ establishments across the district.

“I’m always delighted to partner with State Senator Jose Peralta and Woodside on the Move this time of year to help provide a Thanksgiving Day meal to New Yorkers in need,” said Congressman Joe Crowley (D-Queens, the Bronx). “I’m grateful to all of the co-sponsors for their roles in making this wonderful effort possible. It’s great to see our community come together in the spirit of giving back to make sure everyone can share in the Thanksgiving tradition.”

DenDekker hopes that this turkey drive will help more families enjoy a stress-free and fulfilling Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is a day when we as Americans come together with loved ones to celebrate and reflect upon the things for which we are grateful. No family should have to miss out on this tradition because they cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal,” he said.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com