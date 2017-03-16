Sen. Peralta Helps Queens Resident Find Home For Dog

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

State Sen. Jose Peralta’s (D-Elmhurst) office is not only open to the human residents of western Queens, but also to four-legged friends.

Peralta’s office recently teamed up to find a home for 7-year-old pug Papi, whose owner, Antonia Rivas, was facing eviction.

On Feb. 23, Rivas and Papi paid a visit to the senator’s office in Elmhurst in hopes of finding a home for the pooch.

“She was facing eviction and didn’t know what her future would be like, so she brought the dog to the office because she had to give him up for adoption, but wanted to make sure he was being placed in a safe home,” Peralta said.

The senator’s office contacted other constituents and posted a photo of Papi on the senator’s Twitter page. Within hours, it was contacted by Mauricio Villalobos, who is now the owner of the pug.

“We hear amazing stories that people come to my office about,” Peralta said. We’ve had successes. Some are touching issues like this and others are jaw-dropping. It’s all about being able to help, and my constituents love us for it.”

