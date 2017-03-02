Selling Your Home When You Have Kids

Share 0

Selling a home is always a challenging task. Add a small child or two to the mix, and you have a recipe for outright mayhem—unless you have a plan.

LAY THE GROUNDWORK

Take two weeks before your house is listed to massively declutter room by room. Store another hefty batch of belongings in a rented unit. Remember to keep kid paraphernalia—posters, fridge art, photos, etc.— neatly out of sight. Neutralize paint colors and tidily stage the playroom.

TWO-HOUR NOTICE

Inform your agent of the minimum amount of time you’ll need to clean up the kid-generated clutter and clear out with your little ones before a showing. Two hours is generally a reasonable time frame to tidy up and hustle out the door.

MINIMIZE MESSES

Easier said than done with little ones running around, but consider these tactics:

• Get rid of as many toys and collectibles as you can. The fewer things there are, the less messy it can get.

• Store items that are used only seasonally or that your kids can live without for a time. Box them up and unpack them again after you move.

• Reduce incoming items and have designated baskets for the rest.

INVEST IN TOTES

For last-minute scrambles to tidy up, keep totes handy and indiscriminately dump all odds and ends inside. Store them neatly in a garage, attic or garden shed.