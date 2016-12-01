Sean T. Granahan, Esq.

Share 0

A regulatory attorney by trade, Sean T. Granahan has worked directly in businesses, as well as an award-winning global law firm specializing in serving the health care, financial, retail and hospitality industries. There, he nurtured a passionate interest and expertise in healthcare. The Floating Hospital was a client and Sean left the firm in the spring of 2003 to become its general counsel. In November 2005, The Floating Hospital Board asked Sean to close the storied 150-year-old organization due to the increasing difficulties and losses involved in operating a true charity hospital. In turn, Sean asked the board for the chance to turn it around.

Luckily, both sides agreed and today, The Floating Hospital is the largest provider of healthcare to homeless families living in shelters and domestic violence safe houses. It provides care to those who need it most with a 25 percent charity rate, among the highest in the health care industry.

Sean cites his greatest accomplishment as his staff, stating that The Floating Hospital’s mission attracts those compelled to help others and fosters a team environment that focuses on accomplishments, large and small. His job as president of The Floating Hospital is a daily challenge, but calls it intensely rewarding.

“Each day The Floating Hospital remains open is another day that changes the course of someone’s life for the better,” he says.

Sean is a graduate of the University of Scranton, and the Quinnipiac School of Law. He maintains law licenses in both New York and Pennsylvania. He is active in many community and historic preservation organizations.