School Bus Crashes In Fresh Meadows

A small school bus was involved in a car crash in Fresh Meadows Monday morning, sending five children to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for observation, according to the NYPD.

At around 7:30 a.m. on 75th Avenue, near the corner of 181st Street, an SUV going southbound on 75th Avenue ran through a stop sign, smashing into the school bus and sending it off the road and into a short brick wall at the edge of a residential property, according to previously published reports.

The children were special-needs children, and while no injuries were reported at the scene, the five children were transported to the hospital for observation.

The driver of the SUV was given two summonses, according to the NYPD—one for missing the stop sign and the other for driving without a license. More serious charges were being considered, according to previous reports.

-James Farrell