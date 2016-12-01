Scholder, A Beloved Grandmother and Co-worker

Share 1

Sheila Lynn Scholder (Miller), born December 12, 1941, passed away November 22, 2016 at age 74.

Sheila was a loving and devoted mother, aunt, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Faye Miller; brother, Richard Miller; sister, Patricia; and brother-in-law, Leslie Klein. Survived by sons, Keith and Brett Scholder; daughters-in-law, Katherine and Lisa; grandchildren, Madison, Rebecca, Mya and Amanda; nephews, Todd and Gregory Klein; and sister-in-law, Hannah Miller. Sheila worked in the Garment District for many years, designing and selling the latest fashions before retiring. Upon retirement, she went back to work part time at the Queens Tribune selling classified advertising along with making wonderful friends.

Sheila was a tremendous animal lover and animal-rights activist. She was always passionate about politics and extremely generous. A true New Yorker, Sheila lived the majority of her life in Queens, where she was born. She was fiercely loyal and loved all things New York. Her other passions included rock ’n roll music, her Amazin’ New York Mets, the nearby US Open tennis tournaments, family game nights and annual themed family Chanukah parties.

All donations would be welcome at the North Shore Animal League in her name.

http://www.animalleague.org/support/how-you-can-help/honorary-gifts.html