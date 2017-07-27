Scam Artists Bilk Apartment Seekers For $5K

Share 0

The city’s Police Department is searching for four scam artists who have been taking advantage of apartment seekers in Queens.

The quartet has been sighted in Whitestone, Flushing, Jackson Heights and Long Island City.

According to the NYPD, the con artists have scammed apartment seekers out of $5,000 in cash deposits for first- and last-month’s rent for apartments they don’t own.

In each case, the scammers gave a set of a keys with a receipt for the deposit. After receiving the deposit, the individuals fled to parts unknown. Upon arrival at the apartments, the victims realized that the apartments were already occupied and not available.

The NYPD reported that on April 1—in front of 77-01 31st Ave. in Flushing—a 40-year-old woman met with a man and gave him what she believed would be her first deposit of $1,400. On April 21 at 7 p.m.—in front of 41-62 70th St. in Elmhurst—a 25-year-old woman met with a man and gave him $1,800 for rent. Then, on April 23—at 94-22 Jackson Mill Road in Jackson Heights—another person met with a man and handed over $1,800 in rent. Finally, on June 6—in front of 137-58 Northern Blvd. in Flushing—another victim met with a man and handed over a deposit of $1,500.

–Jon Cronin