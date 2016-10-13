Salvatore Crifasi – President

Share 0

From the beginning, Crifasi Real Estate Inc. has been a family-owned and -operated business. The company has helped literally tens of thousands of people attain the American Dream in every aspect of residential and commercial real estate.

In 1974, Salvatore obtained his real estate salesperson license. By 1979 he became a broker and opened his first office on Metropolitan Avenue in Ridgewood. At that time his brother, Joseph Crifasi, received his Real Estate license, and then his broker’s license a few years later. Joseph Crifasi went on to manage and run the Ridgewood office, which was relocated in 1998 to its current location at 62-70 Fresh Pond Rd.

Salvatore served as president of the Queens Real Estate Board for 1989 and 1991, president of the Western Queens Chapter for the Long Island Board of Realtors, and a member of the board of directors for the Ridgewood Local Development. He is currently holding the following positions: president of the Middle Village Chamber of Commerce; president of the Middle Village Property Owners and Residents Association; co-founder of the Glendale/Middle Village Coalition; member of the board of directors for the Forest Park Trust and West Maspeth Industrial; and member of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Middle Village Kiwanis, the Long Island Board of Realtors, the New York State and National Board of Realtors, and the Queens Borough President Business Network. Salvatore is designated as a certified international property specialist by the National Association of Realtors. He has also been honored with a legislative proclamation from Senator Maltese and a lifetime achievement award from the association Castelvetranesi D’America.

In 1982, Crifasi Real Estate Inc. opened its second location at 79-45 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. In 2003 it expanded that location by moving to a brand-new office at 79-47 Metropolitan Ave., where it is currently located.

It expanded its market area to Williamsburg and Greenpoint with the opening of the Williamsburg office on N. 6th Street in 2002. To accommodate the growing market demand in Brooklyn, it expanded the business by relocating to a larger office at its current location at 313 Graham Ave.

The owners of Crifasi Real Estate Inc. have always held themselves, their agents and their support staff to a high standard of integrity and honesty. They know that their services to the community are the reason they have been successfully in business for over 40 years.