Ruben Diaz And Cross-Borough Synergy

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Bronx is poised to grow, and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is looking to Queens for inspiration. Diaz cites recent rezonings in the borough, and the exciting potential for growth he sees in those areas.

“Everything from the waterfront and the Harlem River between 149th Street and 138th, we’ve already upzoned that,” said Diaz. “Between that and Port Morris, that could be like the next Long Island City.”

Diaz stopped by the Queens Tribune’s office to talk more about the Bronx’s development, rumors of a mayoral run and issues facing residents citywide. He describes an ongoing “renaissance” in his borough, one that he hopes will attract residents and developers alike.

“I think that there’s a synergy between the two boroughs, in that many of the folks who left the Bronx came to Queens,” said Diaz. “Many of them unfortunately don’t realize the renaissance, so this is the reason why I come to Queens a lot. So I can say ‘come back.’”

In past years, the Bronx has been held back by a lack of political motivation and negative preconceptions that discouraged visiting and investment, Diaz said. But he believes things have improved, citing more investments, new developments, an unemployment rate that has fallen by nearly half and a 14 percent increase in tourism since he took over as borough president in 2009.

For instance, the Bronx has four new Metro North stations in the works. Diaz hopes that they can become springboards for new development, as transportation was for developing neighborhoods like Astoria, by helping to create more convenience for Bronx residents.

“We are going to look to rezone to create density where those stations would be,” he said, adding that he had already met with a number of real estate organizations to advocate for the Bronx, including the Queens Bronx Building Association.

Diaz talked about trying to attract more developers, including the Queens-based Carl Mattone.

“As a developer, I would like for him to do more in our borough,” said Diaz. “We’ve met each other and I think he’s not only a great developer, but also a great human being.”

Diaz asserted the necessity that developers working in the Bronx employ Bronx businesses, and acknowledged the threat of gentrification that comes with development. At the same time, he brushed off notions that creating amenities in certain areas of the Bronx would lead to displacement or gentrification, a hot topic now in Queens neighborhoods like downtown Flushing or Long Island City.

“We deserve amenities. We deserve better transportation. We deserve better infrastructure,” he said. “This notion that if something nice is happening in the Bronx, it has to be for outsiders, that’s absurd.”

His well-known opposition to Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as his visits to other boroughs like Queens and his close friendship with Gov.

Andrew Cuomo – another frequent opponent of de Blasio – has spurred rumors that Diaz may seek a mayoral run in the upcoming election. But Diaz is less certain. He explained that many people don’t realize that he still has a third term as borough president and could run for re-election. A recent law change dictated that the borough president could serve a maximum of two four-year terms, but Diaz began his service prior to that, so he still has the option to run again. He added that he is incredibly grateful for Cuomo’s support for the Bronx, and that he would take the governor’s support regardless of where he chooses to run.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.