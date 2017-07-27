Rozic, Weprin Sign On Letter To Trump

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Two Queens lawmakers joined forces with more than 60 state legislators across the country to pen a letter to President Donald Trump regarding anti-Semitism.

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) and Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) both signed onto a July 7 letter that included signatures from representatives in 26 states, requesting that Trump appoint a Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat anti-Semitism. The letter was written on behalf of the National Association of Jewish Legislators (NAJL), of which Weprin is co-president.

The special envoy was a position established in 2004 that “helped document abuses against Jewish communities abroad as well as develop and implement approaches to fight anti-Semitism,” the letter reads. Both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama filled the position previously.

Rex Tillerson, the U.S. secretary of state, suggested in a June testimony that the State Department may be more effective at combatting anti-Semitism without the special envoy. His comments spurred many concerned responses from organizations, such as the Anti-Defamation League and several lawmakers from around the country.

“This nation has been a leader in the fight against anti-Semitism and for human rights,” the letter reads. “The Special Envoy has played a unique and important role in this effort. Please appoint a special envoy to help eradicate anti-Semitism.”

In a statement, Rozic noted a bump in anti-Semitic incidents around New York City and a need to combat such instances.

“Over the past few months, there has been a significant rise in hate crimes against Jewish communities in New York and across the country that has been a stark departure from our core values,” Rozic said. “It is critical that we come together to do our part as legislators to not only protect and defend the constituencies we serve, but to keep the Trump Administration accountable.”

Rozic has previously noted a rise in hate incidents around New York City, especially since Election Day—in November, she announced that she would be introducing legislation to put graffiti on the list of specified offenses for hate-crime penalties. That was in response to a number of offensive graffiti incidents around the city—including several involving the anti-Semitic insignia of the swastika.

However, Rozic has yet to introduce the bill because it needed more work, according to spokeswoman Meagan Molina. Rozic expects to introduce the bill in the next legislative session, Molina said.

Weprin said that NAJL had been hearing concerns that the special envoy’s office would not be filled.

“That’s disturbing, as the co-president of NAJL,” Weprin told the Queens Tribune. “This has been a bipartisan office. It’s not a Democrat or Republican thing.”

Weprin reiterated the content of the letter, which maintains that NAJL believes it’s important that “the office also be adequately staffed and funded.”

