Rozic Targets Hate Graffiti

BY JAMES FARRELL

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) is taking a stand against the rising instances of hate graffiti being reported around New York since Election Day.

Rozic is introducing new legislation that would include graffiti on the list of specified offenses that could be given hate-crime penalties, she announced on Friday, Nov. 18. Under current New York State Penal Law for hate crimes, if an offense is committed with hateful or discriminatory intent and falls on a list of specified offenses, the perpetrator is charged with the original offense but with the elevated hate-crime penalties. The list of specified offenses that can be considered for hate crime penalties include assault, grand larceny and harassment—but not graffiti, Rozic said.

“We must send a strong message that our diverse communities will not stand for hate in any form,” said Rozic in a statement. “My new proposal would close the loophole and ensure appropriate penalties to prevent these criminal acts from becoming widespread.”

Since President-elect Donald Trump won the general election in a divisive campaign that often brought issues of race, immigration and nationalism to the forefront, there have been reports of a spike in hate-related incidents across the country. Among the most prominent types of incidents are instances of hate graffiti. Swastikas have appeared at spots throughout the city. At NYU, “Trump!” was scrawled onto the door of a Muslim prayer room—an apparent threat, given Mr. Trump’s past promises to ban Muslims from immigrating into America.

“We’ve seen an alarming uptick in these kinds of messages and the motivation behind the graffiti is really problematic,” Rozic told the Queens Tribune. “It’s really hateful and stands against New York values.”

Rozic isn’t the only elected official acting against the rise in hate crimes.

At an address this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the New York State Police to create a special unit specifically geared to investigate the rash of hate crimes. Last week, he opened up a hotline for New Yorkers to call toll free to report incidents of bias, hate or discrimination. New Yorkers who have experienced such incidents can call the hotline at (888) 392-3644 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 911.

