Rozic Receives Threats After Park Renaming Bill

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) has received postcards featuring anti-Semitic language in response to a bill she announced that would rename Donald J. Trump State Park to Heather D. Heyer State Park.

That bill would honor Heyer, a 32-year-old woman killed while protesting marches in Charlottesville, Virginia that featured white supremacist, KKK and neo-Nazi presence.

The postcards reportedly included such phrases as “white race” and “alt-right,” and also used the term “1488”—a number often associated with white supremacy. The “14” represents a 14-word slogan commonly used by white supremacists—“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”—and the 88 is commonly understood as code for “Heil Hitler,” because H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The postcards also supposedly used the word “kike,” an ethnic slur used for a Jewish person, and said that “Tel Aviv should be nuked.” Rozic is Jewish and was born in Israel.

According to the NYPD, Rozic received the threatening postcards between Sept. 7 and Sept. 12. The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the issue, and no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

“These threats go to show that anti-Semitic, racist sentiment is alive and well today,” Rozic said in a statement in response to the Queens Tribune’s inquiries about the reports. “As soon as they came in, I followed the law and notified the NYPD to have them filed on record. In the meantime, no threat will stop me from working for my district, and I will never compromise the values that brought me to this office, no matter how many hostilities, postcards or otherwise, come in.”

Last week, Rozic announced legislation to rename Donald J. Trump State Park in Westchester and Putnam Counties to Heather D. Heyer State Park in the wake of Heyer’s death last month.

“Heather Heyer’s life was taken away by white supremacists who have been emboldened ever since President Trump took office,” she said last week. “In New York, we continue standing by one another and calling out those who seek to divide us. This activism is not new—it is embedded in our state’s history and renaming Donald J. Trump State Park would serve as a reminder of the transformative power it holds to carry us forward.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.