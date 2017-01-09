Rozic Named To Ways And Means Committee

Share 0

By James Farrell

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) was named to the New York State Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee, her office announced on Monday. The committee is responsible for fiscal oversight and analysis, and it deals with issues ranging from appropriation bills, state revenue and benefits for families.

“I am excited to serve in this very important role during a time our communities need us more than ever to advance progressive policies, create good paying jobs and sustainable wages, and better lives in New York,” said Assemblywoman Rozic in a statement. “I will bring a determined focus to my new role so we can boost our economy and address the challenges our state faces.”

According to a press release from the Assemblywoman’s office, Rozic will use the new position to draw attention to issues faced by homeowners throughout the borough of Queens. Rozic pledged to repeal changes in the approved state budget to the School Tax Relief Program that converted the program into a personal income tax credit, which she said puts a burden on new homeowners in northeast Queens. She said this would be a central issue in her work on the Ways and Means Committee.

The press release lists a number of other of Rozic’s priorities as well, including eliminating pricing disparities between men and women purchasing similar goods and improving the state transportation capital planning process.

