Rozic To Host Mobile Office Hours

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

A Queens state lawmaker is taking her office to the people this summer.

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) is hosting mobile office hours, setting up shop in different locations all throughout her 25th New York State Assembly district in northeast Queens.

Rozic and her staff will be sitting at tables, listening to constituents’ quality of life concerns, helping them deal with city agencies and providing information for families on city parking regulations, crime prevention, voter registration and more.

“Every day, my staff and I work hard to be accountable to the community and assist in any problem, large or small,” Rozic said. “Holding mobile office hours lets families voice their concerns at times that suit their schedule and makes government more readily available. I encourage everyone to take advantage of these steps to address the quality of life concerns affecting their neighborhood.”

The tour started at the Oakland Gardens Shopping Center on Monday. Here are the dates still to come:

– July 21

Bayside

Bayside Library, 214-20 Northern Boulevard

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

– July 24

Fresh Meadows

Starbucks, 61-51 188th Street

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

– July 31

Douglaston

Fairway Market, 242-21 61 Ave

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

– August 17

Flushing

Benjamin Rosenthal SelfHelp Senior Center

45-25 Kissena Boulevard

Rozic will also be seeing constituents at get district office in Flushing, located at 159-16 Union Turnpike.