Rozic Calls For Trump Park Renaming

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) is hoping to take a stand against President Donald Trump by taking his name off a state park.

Rozic has announced legislation that aims to rename Donald J. Trump State Park in Westchester and Putnam Counties to Heather D. Heyer State Park, after Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed while protesting against white supremacists, Neo Nazis and KKK members marching in a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heyer was killed when James Fields, who marched with the “Unite the Right” protestors, intentionally drove his car into a group of counter protestors.

“Heather Heyer’s life was taken away by white supremacists who have been emboldened ever since President Trump took office,” Rozic said. “In New York, we continue standing by one another and calling out those who seek to divide us. This activism is not new — it is embedded in our state’s history and renaming Donald J. Trump State Park would serve as a reminder of the transformative power it holds to carry us forward.”

In a press release, Rozic’s office says that the current name of the park “does not reflect the goals of uplifting and unifying New Yorkers.”

Rozic has also circulated a petition supporting the bill.

“We believe that renaming Donald J. Trump State Park to Heather D. Heyer State Park would not only honor her name and her activism, but serve as a reminder of how important it is for us to denounce those who seek to divide us,” it reads.

Trump donated the property where the park is located to New York State in 2006 after an unsuccessful attempt to build a golf course, according to reports. The property is now neglected and unused piece of land, and plans for a park have gone unrealized, reports say.

