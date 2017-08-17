Rockaways Spin Wheels Waiting For Bike Share

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Three Queens elected officials are crying foul after a cease-and-desist letter was issued by the city Department of Transportation to a California bicycle share company that is setting up shop in the transportation desert of the Rockaways.

In the letter to the company Skinny Labs Inc.—which is operating as Spin—Michelle Craven, senior executive director of Cityscape and Franchises at the DOT, wrote, “You do not have the authorization or permission, pursuant to a concession, franchise, permit, contract or otherwise, required for such operations.”

Spin has stated that it would comply with the DOT’s request, but Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), state Sen. Joeseph Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) are not letting the matter go so easily.

On Aug. 15, the three, along with other community leaders, rallied to support the competition to Citi Bike.

“My constituents are starving for transportation alternatives, but our mayor would rather protect a public monopoly than expand sensible bike sharing,” said Ulrich, who added that his office has reached out to Citi Bike for years.

Ulrich claimed that a 2016 email exchange between his office and a Citi Bike representative proves that Citi Bike rejected expanding into the Rockaways.

His office offered the following email from a Citi Bike representative: “Apologies for the radio silence and thank you for following up. I appreciate the guidance you gave us about station placement etc., but, unfortunately, we’re moving in a different direction this summer and will have to shelve this idea for now.”

“The New York City bureaucracy should be there to help solve problems—but here, they’re creating one,” Pheffer Amato said. “Councilman Eric Ulrich has been trying to get us bike sharing, which would be a good step toward fixing our lack of transit options. It seems like the city both ignored our request for bikes and then blocked us when we tried to get our own.”

Ulrich said that Spin could provide a valuable service to the Rockaways.

“Companies like Spin can help to fill the void in these underserved areas, but de Blasio would rather side with the special interests than the people of New York City,” Ulrich said.

Spin had planned to roll out a pilot program on Aug. 14, and would have placed 100 to 150 Spin bikes along the peninsula as well as contract out to Rockaway Park’s Paul’s Bicycle Shop for repairs.

“People all across this city should have access to affordable, feasible bicycle rentals—especially those individuals outside of Manhattan and in geographically isolated areas like Rockaway,” Addabbo said, adding that he wants to see the mayor’s office and Spin come to a resolution to fulfill the needs of Rockaway residents.

Community Board 14 Chairwoman Dolores Orr said she is hopeful that Spin will come to the Rockaways as it is “a community hungry for transportation alternatives.”

