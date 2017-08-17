Ridgewood Development Gains Ground

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Eastone Capital has recently made strides towards the development of a five-story, mixed-use building on Forest Avenue in Ridgewood that will include residential units and a gym.

The property—located at 62-41 Forest Ave., near Metropolitan Avenue and between Harman Street and Greene Avenue in Ridgewood—will have more than 30 residential units, according to the city Department of Buildings (DOB).

The plot, which is close to subway and bus lines, is 17,540 square feet with a maximum buildable area of 35,080 square feet.

Eastone Capital bought the site in July 2014 for $3.8 million with the plan to develop a mixed-use property that included residential units, commercial space, a community facility and parking garage. The residential component to the building will be 26,080 square feet, the commercial will be 4,000 square feet and the community facility portion will be 5,000 square feet.

According to the city Department of Planning, the community facility could be anything that provides educational, health, recreational, religious or other essential services. The developer has announced that the community facility portion would house an ambulatory diagnostic center.

The first floor of the building will also feature a gym and 901-square-foot outdoor recreational area. Above that, the residential square footage will be divided among 30 units, for an average size of approximately 1,060 square feet per unit.

Eastone Capital, a development and management real estate company located on Long Island with 10 projects in development all over Queens, has not released a completion date for the building.

In February, the company’s plans for the building were approved by the DOB, and Eastone filed for a sidewalk shed in March.

According to the DOB, the site will have 15 parking spaces, a mechanical area and eight off-street parking spots. There will also be 23 bicycle parking spaces in a 270-square-foot area.

Briarwood’s Gerald Caliendo Architects is designing the project, which is located in one of the quieter neighborhoods of western Queens. The site is two blocks from Grover Cleveland High School and Christ the King High School, one block from PS 71 elementary school and a 10-minute walk to the M train stop on Forest Avenue. It is close to the Metropolitan Avenue shopping strip and is approximately one mile from Wycoff Heights Medical Center.

