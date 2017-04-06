Richmond Hill Seeks Historic District

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Richmond Hill Historical Society is making another attempt at pursuing a historic district for its quaint Victorian neighborhood.

Helen Day, vice president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, said that the city Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) has a new staff and she is hoping that the agency will now be more open to landmarking the neighborhood.

This latest application for the designation includes a professional survey of the neighborhood conducted by the Historic Districts Council. The survey was funded by Councilman Eric Ulrich (D-Ozone Park). Day said that Ulrich’s contribution “lends great professional support to the application.”

“The architectural beauty in Richmond Hill is a Queens treasure, and it is important we preserve the neighborhood’s unique Victorian character,” Ulrich said. “This is why my office has funded two studies that will be instrumental in earning the historic designation Richmond Hill deserves.”

The Richmond Hill Historical Society’s aim is to protect Victorian, Queen Anne, Greek Revival, Dutch Colonial and Tutor Revival homes in the neighborhood. Day said that she did not know how long the review process would take.

Christopher Brazee, who conducted the survey, formerly worked for the Landmark Preservation Commission.

“He understands what they’re looking for and what documents are important,” Day said.

The study encompassed 1,300 residential buildings in the community. Brazee reportedly went through all of the physical records for the neighborhood at Borough Hall and found the architects, owners, builders and age of the buildings. He then took numerous photos of the homes in the community.

“He compiled a beautiful survey, [that showed] the charm and diversity of the Victorian times,” Day said.

She said that the study was presented to the historical society in October and residents were intrigued. The group’s next step will be to reach out to homeowners and solicit their feedback.

The Historic Districts Council will most likely submit the application in June, Day said. The Landmarks Preservation Commission would determine boundaries for the district.

Currently, the historical society is looking to create a historic district from 104th Street on the west to Lefferts Boulevard on the east, Jamaica Avenue on the south and 84th Avenue on the north, with a little bit of Park Lane South.

“We’re trying not to be too descriptive because we don’t know what the LPC will decide,” Day said.

The historical society will have a community meeting on May 1 at Holy Child Jesus Church, located at 111-11 86th Ave., Richmond Hill, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to explain what it means to live in a historic district and get feedback from the community.

The group has already started a petition campaign for the district that began on St. Patrick’s Day at Holy Child Jesus Church and received 100 signatures. During a rummage sale in late March, Day said that the petition received “hundreds more” signatures. The historical society also started a change.org petition that now has more than 400 signatures.

Last spring, Ivan Mrakovcic, an architect and president of the historical society, said that the group has been lobbying to create a historic district in Richmond Hill since 1997, which was soon after the historical society was formed.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.