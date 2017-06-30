Ribbon Cut On Astoria Playground

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

An Astoria playground is the first of the citywide Community Parks Initiative’s (CPI) sites to be completed.

The city’s Parks Department, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Community Board 1 District Manager Florence Kouloris and children from PS 171 gathered at Van Alst Playground in Astoria for a ribbon cutting last week.

In 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 35 playgrounds would undergo reconstruction under CPI and cost a total of approximately $3.5 million. While the remaining 34 playgrounds across the five boroughs are undergoing construction—with completion projected for this summer and fall—Van Alst Playground has officially opened to the community.

“Improving our parks help improve entire neighborhoods,” said Constantinides. “Families near Van Alst Playground and PS 171 students will soon be able to enjoy a renovated green space. A new multipurpose space for sports, new play equipment, renovated handball courts and an upgraded spray shower will enhance the recreational experience for children and parents. The green infrastructure improvements and lighting updates bring environmental and safety benefits.”

The former multipurpose area was transformed from a cracked asphalt lot into a colorful space for sports, such as basketball, soccer and track. In addition, the playground now has new play equipment and a sprinkler system.

