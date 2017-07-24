Reynoso Pushes Idea Of Garbage Pick Up Fee

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

At a recent League of Conservation Voters meeting, Councilman Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn) stated that he would like to see the city Department of Sanitation begin to charge for trash pick-up after a resident has passed a certain allotment.

Reynoso, whose district extends into a part of Ridgewood, was quoted in a Crain’s article as saying, “We absolutely should be charging people for trash.”

He said, “It is a utility. It should be treated like water or electricity,” and then joked that change would not come because it is an election year, “Let’s wait till after this election.”

But the councilman is not the only one with this idea. The Citizen’s Budget Commission (CBC), a non-profit that analyzes city finances without the potential involvement of special interests, stated in 2014 that the cost of public garbage collection is more than twice of private collection and is higher in New York City than in others.

Reynoso, who is chairman of the council’s Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management, said in the article that with his idea residents would become more cautious of what they throw in the garbage and pay more attention to what they contribute to recycling in order to keep their pick-up fee down.

In a 2015 study the CBC wrote, “Volume-based garbage financing structures come in many forms and are known as variable pricing, unit pricing, pay-as-you-throw (PAYT), or save-as-you-throw (SAYT). The underpinning of such financing systems is an economic incentive to reduce non-recyclable and non-compostable waste. The four main benefits of volume-based garbage fees are: 1) service cost visibility, 2) waste reduction, 3) independent access to capital, and 4) fairness.”

This past March, the DSNY put out a request for proposal, to obtains constultant(s) that will be “developing a plan to establish and potentially implement the SAYT system for residential waste collection in NYC and assist DSNY with Implementation of the Plan [and] assisting DSNY with Stakeholder and Public Engagement.”

Kathy Dawkins, a DSNY spokeswoman, said that once this consultant is hired, they will begin the planning process this fall.

