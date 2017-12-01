Resorts World Casino To Host Winter Con This Weekend

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, EDITOR

It’s getting to be that time of year again – that time when your friends and neighbors put on their best cosplay costumes and head to Resorts World Casino for the annual New York Winter Con this weekend.

The event, which is New York’s largest science fiction convention, is now in its third year at Resorts World Casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park, and will run from Dec 1 to Dec. 3. Die-hard sci-fi fans will be able to check out the plethora of artists and actors from comic book and sci-fi movies and TV shows. There will also be numerous cosplayers and comic-book vendors with discounts and valuable items to sell. The event will also have life-sized interactive displays for the family.

On Friday, there will be a live rock ‘n roll karaoke night hosted by Kung FOO karaoke as well as panels and discussions throughout the weekend.

The convention will also have celebrity Q&As, a kids Jedi training on Sunday and a costume showcase.

After the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049 debuted this fall, fans of the original film will be able to interact with stars from the original film, including Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, William Sanderson, Joanna Cassidy and Kevin Thompson.

Fans of the 1970s TV sci-fi series Buck Rogers can attend a Q&A with some of the cast members: Gil Gerard, Erin Gray, Thom Christopher, Felix Silla and Barbara Luna.

Other celebrity guests include Julian Glover from Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Gigi Edgley, who played Chiara on Farscape, will also be in attendance. Fans of all ages will be treated to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge, Taimak from The Last Dragon, Kathy Najimy from Hocus Pocus, Scott Schwartz from The Toy and A Christmas Story and Terri Garber of North and South.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their favorite artists, such as Sean Chen of Wolverine and The Avengers, Billy Tucci of Shi and Sgt. Rock, Bob Camp of Ren and Stimpy and many more.

Winter Con begins on Dec 1 at 5 p.m. at Resorts World Casino New York City and continues throughout the weekend.