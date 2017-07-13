Resorts World Breaks Ground On $400M Expansion

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

Resorts World Casino New York City in Ozone Park broke ground last Thursday on a $400 million, 400-room hotel and gaming space expansion for the casino.

The addition is estimated by the casino to boost its profits by $200 million and add approximately 1,000 well-paying jobs to the area. Additionally, the construction of the expansion is estimated to provide 3,000 construction jobs.

The new hotel will have five-star suites, four new restaurants, a brand new entrance area to the hotel and gaming area, VIP entrance and several new retail stores with locally-produced items. One of the new restaurants will have a dining concept designed by a celebrity chef.

At the groundbreaking, Hope Knight, president of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, said that she was grateful that the casino has provided numerous jobs, infrastructure with its bus system, economic gains for the community and been a good neighbor since it opened in 2011.Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said that the casino had been a welcome addition to the community since it opened six years ago and noted that, during that time, its tax revenue had delivered $1.8 billion to the state Department of Education (DOE).

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said that—in 2010—as a resident of Ozone Park, he was initially excited and nervous regarding the announcement of the new casino. But he said that it was a good decision for the casino to open in the community and noted that, last year alone, its tax revenue contributed $360 million to the DOE.

Assemblywoman Stacy Pfeffer Amato (D-Rockaway) said that her Queens and Rockaway district needs the “partnership” with Resorts World. She added that she hopes the opening of the four-star hotel would lead to the creation of a shuttle to the Rockaway beaches.

“There were high expectation with some trepidations, [but] the casino has delivered,” said Betty Braton, who is the chairwoman for Community Board 10, of Resorts World’s debut in 2011.

Scott Molina, the president of Resorts World Casino New York City, said that the expansion would provide for a wide variety of activities for the site’s patrons.

“We are incredibly excited to break ground on this extraordinary project, which will welcome visitors from around the world to enjoy the ultimate play, stay, dine and shop experience right here in Queens.”

