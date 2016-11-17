Residents, Officials Celebrate Burial Ground

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A crowd of community members, local leaders and elected officials gathered at the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground, a historic burial site on 46th Avenue between 164th and 165th streets in Flushing, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the site’s reclamation on Saturday.

Throughout the late 19th century, the site served as a burial ground predominantly for African American and Native American individuals. In 1936, the forgotten site was redeveloped into a playground by then Parks Commissioner Robert Moses, despite remains’ being found during construction. In the 2000s, Mandingo Tshaka, a local activist and the eventual founder of the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy, learned of the park’s history and began fighting for official recognition for the area.

“It was nothing but blatant racism,” Tshaka told the Queens Tribune, adding that it was common for black cemeteries to be redeveloped during this time.

In 2006, the site was reclaimed, renovated and reopened by NYC Parks and the conservancy, thanks to the efforts of Tshaka and former councilmember John Liu, who both attended the celebration on Saturday. But despite the fact that the site is called a burial ground, supporters say that there is still more to be done to make sure it is treated as such.

“I think it is right for our community to recognize that the Flushing burial ground is officially a burial ground,” said Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who sponsored the event. “It’s not a playground.”

Robbie Garrison, of the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy, agreed that more needs to be done to ensure that the city and residents alike understand the importance of the site. She cited the fact that the city still runs the site as a park, and people often come through the park with their dogs or allow their children to play in the area.

“The long-term goal is to have it recognized as a cemetery. People recognize it as a park,” she said. “We’re trying really hard to get everyone to realize that this is a sacred place.”

She added that four headstones were at the site before the 1936 construction, and that the conservancy is fighting to have new headstones installed as a memorial to the individuals buried there.

Currently, the Parks Department does in fact see the site as a park open to public and recreational use, and not as a cemetery, but it has worked with the conservancy, completing the $2.7 million project in 2006 that memorialized parts of the area to commemorate the site.

“Parks is committed to working with the Friends of the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground to design a new memorial in the park with the existing funding from the borough president’s office,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to presenting them with a conceptual design for a more prominent memorial this winter.”

At the event on Saturday, a number of other leaders were there, including former Councilmember John Liu, state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside), Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who all spoke of the importance of the site.

“I think we have to recognize that it’s very important to undo the disrespect that occurred in [1936],” Avella told the Queens Tribune, citing past injustices against the African American community.

Additionally, the local Matinecock Native American tribe gave presentations, a local Buddhist group gave a religious ceremony and St. Paul’s Church in Brooklyn held a dance performance.

