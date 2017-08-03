Residents Frustrated With Veterinary Office

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Members of the Fresh Meadows Homeowners Civic Association who live on 183rd Street in Fresh Meadows said that dog droppings are a common sight on their front lawns. But they don’t blame the pups—they hold Queens Animal Health, the veterinary office down the street whose employees walk the animals past the residents’ houses, accountable.

“I’ve looked out my window,” said Peter Kaufman, who has lived on the block since 1957. “And a couple of times, I’ve seen the walker over here”—he pointed to the sidewalk—“and the dog up there,” he added, pointing up the slope to the center of his lawn.

Kaufman, along with four other residents along 183rd Street who spoke to the Queens Tribune, said that they are sure the droppings are coming from animals at the vet—they see the young employees, often high school students, coming from down the block with dogs in tow, or walkers wearing scrubs or masks. Recently, they’ve taken up their case with the civic association, Community Board 8 and local elected officials, such as Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside).

But Queens Animal Health, located at 183-04 Horace Harding Expwy., maintains that residents cannot possibly know whether the culprits are employees or fellow neighbors. A spokesman for the animal clinic’s management team who declined to give his name said that there was “no way” his employees wouldn’t pick up after the dogs.

“It’s part of their job—in that issue, I’m pretty confident to say,” he said.

Nevertheless, the spokesman conceded that it was impossible to know with certainty and promised to work with the community. He said that he would tell his employees to avoid walking down the street, and would attempt to meet with each neighbor to discuss the issue.

“I will reach out individually,” he said. “A small business, it’s not easy. We need to make everyone happy.”

Still, residents said that they have been met with deaf ears in the past. Once, Kaufman ran over dog feces with his lawnmower, kicking up an unsanitary mess.

Kaufman claims that he went to the vet to complain, but that the person working in the office laughed at him. Queens Animal Health denies knowledge of Kaufman’s account.

Down the street from Kaufman’s house, Eric Paykert, who has lived on 183rd Street for 18 years, shares Kaufman’s frustrations.

“I’d say, minimum three times a week, I gotta clean up,” he said. “I already confronted the owner once and twice I confronted the dog walkers…. I don’t let any of the kids play in the frontyard anymore because it’s just ridiculous.”

But Queens Animal Health fervently maintains that its management was unaware of neighbors’ recent complaints. The spokesman said that neighbors should reach out directly to management, not the dog walkers or receptionists.

Jim Gallagher, president of the Fresh Meadows Homeowners Association, and Marie Adam-Ovide, district manager of Community Board 8, are concerned that Queens Animal Health is giving short-term boarding to animals, which could result in adding more dogs to the mix. They believe the area’s zoning—R3-2 with a C2-2 overlay—doesn’t allow for boarding.

“They’re only allowed to just be a vet,” Adam-Ovide said. “They’re not supposed to have animals stay overnight.”

A spokesman for the city’s Department of Buildings explained that zoning for the area allows for “veterinary medicine” businesses, but not animal hospitals or kennels, which are typically larger and have more robust services and boarding.

But the spokesman for Queens Animal Health said that the business dealt with the issue in 2012 and changed its awning and legal documents to reflect that it is a veterinary clinic—not an animal hospital. Queens Animal Health asserts that all boarding is for medical purposes only and that its services do not betray its role as a clinic.

Meanwhile, Rozic, whose office is monitoring the situation, urged for level heads to prevail.

“While we wait to hear from local agencies on next steps, it is important that we remember our community is strongest when we work together as good neighbors to improve quality of life,” she said.

