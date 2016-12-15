Residents Face Eviction For Christmas

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Two weeks ago, the official start of the holiday season was anything but jolly for the tenants residing at 31-65 46th St. in Long Island City. While many were finishing up the last of their Thanksgiving leftovers, the tenants of this building were digesting something less savory—an eviction notice.

“Threatening to evict low-income tenants, during the holidays, no less, is nothing short of heartless,” said Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria). “This organization appears to be using scare tactics rather than lawful procedures, and I will continue to work with tenants and my colleagues in government to ensure that no one loses their home due to this unconscionable money grab.”

The New York School of Urban Ministry Inc. (NYSUM), which, according to its website, “hosts, trains, and deploys over 5,000 youth and adults for urban ministry each year by partnering with inner city pastors and churches in New York City” since 1984, sent out a notice of termination to its tenants on Nov. 28 demanding that its residents “vacate said premises on or before December 31, 2016.” The notice was signed by NYSUM executive vice president Pastor Peter DeArruda.

“Only a modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge would blindside residents with sudden eviction notices during the holidays,” said state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria). “I am continuing to advise tenants, some of whom have lived there for half a decade, of their legal rights and will support them as they fight for their homes.”

The 39-unit three-story building serves as a dormitory and as housing for missionaries. However, according to rumors, the building is slated to be used as a homeless shelter as soon as residents are out.

When the Queens Tribune contacted the Mayor’s Office, a spokesperson said, “There is no plan to use this building as a shelter.”

Although the rumor of the building’s being a homeless shelter was put to rest by the Mayor’s Office, the NYSUM eviction of its residents would add 39 residents to the already overpopulated New York City homeless list.

On Monday, Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Sunnyside), Simotas, Community Board 1, the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition and NYSUM residents protested at the site.

“It would be unconscionable and immoral to suddenly evict long-time Astoria residents at any time in the year, but the act is especially heartless during the holidays,” said Van Bramer. “We have already started working to ensure that residents have appropriate and free legal representation in the eviction proceedings, and are working with community groups to keep our neighbors from being kicked out. Make no mistake: We will fight these evictions at every step.”

During the protest, Van Bramer urged that residents be provided with free legal services during the eviction proceedings by the New York City Department of Human Resources.

The Queens Tribune reached out to DeArruda, who did not respond for comment by press time.

