Report: Kew Gardens Roads Worst In The City

BY JON CRONIN, EDITOR

A recently released city report lists Kew Gardens as having the worst roads in the five boroughs, although some local leaders disagree.

Using data compiled by the city’s Department of Transportation, the NYC Independent Budget Office released a report that stated, “The neighborhoods with the worst street quality are Kew Gardens in Queens (28.2 percent good), Parkchester in the Bronx (30.3 percent), and Seagate-Coney Island in Brooklyn (35.0 percent).”

But Raj Rambershad, chairman of Community Board 9, said that the reports are from a study from 2014 and 2015. He said the DOT was ripping up roads at that time for work on gas pipes and water mains.

“The DOT has done a lot of work since then,” Rampershad said.

The Independent Budget Office confirmed that the numbers are based on ratings from 2014 and 2015. They determined “70.2 percent of the city’s streets are in good condition, 29.2 percent are in fair condition, and 0.6 percent are in poor condition.”

Rampershad added that even in the past few months the DOT has done a great job repaving roads.

“Kew Gardens is not as bad as this report is leading it to be. They have not taken the time re-evaluate,” he said.

Lisa Gomes, CB9 district manager agreed with Rampershad. She said, “I would ask that people go through the neighborhood and look for themselves.”

Rob MacKay, director of marketing and tourism for the Queens Economic Development Corporation, which has an office in Kew Gardens, stated, “We already know it’s a wonderful place to dine and watch independent movies, but please understand it is also a great place to walk, ride your bike and drive the speed limit.”

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) said she understood there was work on the water mains and gas lines that required road construction. But she cited Queens Boulevard – especially a stretch between Kew Gardens and Elmhurst – and many local side streets as spots that are desperate for repair.

“The street have been bad for a while,” she said. “They have to be paved. The same thing in Forest Hills, the streets are horrible.”

Koslowitz said she is frequently writing letters to the DOT to get started on the work.

“They said they’re going to do it and hopefully they will,” she said. “The work is done. Lets see them do it.”

Reach Editor Jon Cronin