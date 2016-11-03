Repairing MacNeil Park’s Crumbling Seawall

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

For many College Point residents, the path that winds along the waterfront in MacNeil Park is the neighborhood’s best feature. On a clear summer day, it offers a complete view of the Manhattan skyline set against a vast blue sky.

“One of the reasons that I moved here was because of MacNeil Park,” said Shannon Pallen, a College Point resident and member of the local conservancy group the Coastal Preservation Network. “When you walk along and the sun is shining and you see all of Manhattan, you never expect to see it. It’s kind of like this beautiful surprise.”

Now if residents wanted to walk certain parts of the path, they’d need to climb a fence with a sign marked “Danger.” For years, the seawall that elevates the path has been crumbling, leaving gaping holes and uneven pavement. Parts of it have been closed off for years, slated for desperately needed, behind-schedule repairs that haven’t even begun.

“There’s a ton of frustration in the community. This is the place that people go to actually have some private time,” Kathryn Cervino, founder of CPN told the Queens Tribune. CPN organized a protest demanding action on the seawall on Saturday Oct. 17, as the Queens Tribune recently reported. “We feel in College Point that we’re always last.”

Protestors were frustrated that a contract had still not been awarded 10 months after bids were unsealed in January.

At an Oct. 19 College Point Civic Association Meeting, according to Cervino, a Parks spokesperson told residents that the lowest bid for the contract came from a joint venture between Galvin Brothers Construction and Madhue Contracting. But the Parks Department had concerns that the joint venture did not meet requirements for an apprenticeship program for union workers, according to previously published reports. After 10 months of back and forth, Galvin/Madhue withdrew its bid.

Residents are concerned that if the second lowest bidder is also unqualified, the proposal will be re-bid and the process will start all over. Further, Galvin Brothers expressed discontent with the Parks Department, leaving Cervino and other residents suspicious of the delay.

Galvin Brothers’ Owner, Edward Galvin, was confused when Parks raised concerns about the apprenticeship requirement. The company has used the same joint venture and apprenticeship program on city and Parks contracts for years with no problems, he said. Galvin Brothers then tried unsuccessfully for 10 months to arrange a meeting between its lawyers and the Parks Department to address the apprenticeship arrangement, he said. When the meeting never transpired, they dropped their bid out of frustration.

“Not answering simple questions and even having one face-to-face meeting with our attorney, I think, is ludicrous,” said Galvin.

“We still don’t really know what their stance is because we never could get an answer from Parks.”

A Parks spokesperson said they reviewed Galvin Brothers’ compliance with the apprenticeship requirements outlined in the agency’s Request For Bids. They said that Galvin withdrew its bid before a final determination was made.

“NYC Parks is committed to realizing the rebuilding of MacNeil Seawall,” the spokesperson said. The agency is currently engaging the second lowest bidder and expects to complete procurement by Spring 2017, the spokesperson said.

They also added that the Galvin/Madhue joint venture had reorganized since their last Parks contract, but Galvin disputed that.

“Nothing’s changed, as far as I know, in the last 10 years,” he said.

Galvin believes that Parks may not have the funding for the project, saying the agency used the company as a “scapegoat,” but a Parks spokesperson disputed this, saying that they do have the $3.9 million in funding from City Council, the Borough President and the Mayor.

Construction was initially slated to begin in 2015, according to previously published reports.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.