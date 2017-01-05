Rep. Suozzi Gets Sworn In

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Queens’ newest congressman, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Huntington) of the 3rd Congressional District, began his tenure this past week, marking the occasion with two swearing in-ceremonies—one in Washington, D.C., and the other right in the city hall in Glen Cove, where Suozzi once served as mayor.

The first event, on New Year’s Day, was standing room only with the theme of “Passing the Baton.” Former congressman of the Congressional 3rd district Steve Israel symbolically handed a book with the U.S. Constitution and the rules of the House of Representatives to Suozzi. Queens Borough President Melinda Katz emceed the event, which also included community leaders from Queens and across Long Island, as well as religious leaders from several religions.

“The swearing-in was an unbelievable array of so many folks from so many different walks of life and nationalities,” Katz told the Queens Tribune. “I was excited about it. I think we can expect some really good things from him when it comes to the borough of Queens.”

She added that she was happy to hear that Suozzi had already started working on the issue of airplane noise in Queens, working with a delegation to ensure that the Federal Aviation Agency “treats Queens fairly.”

“He has a very strong voice and I know he’ll be a good addition to the delegation,” she said.

In Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, Suozzi was officially sworn in as a member of the 115th Congress, and spoke to a reception of supporters who came for a reception.

“It’s a great honor to be entrusted as your voice in the nation’s capital,” said Suozzi. “I look forward to working with all of you and my colleagues in Washington, from both sides of the aisle, to get things done for the families of Long Island and Queens.”

