Rent Freeze Enrollment Program

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The New York City Department of Finance will be teaming up with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Community Affairs Unit, as well as Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Assembly Member Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) to host a Fresh Meadows Rent Freeze Enrollment Day this Friday, Oct. 21.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 67-00 192nd Street in Fresh Meadows, aims to increase awareness and help eligible people enroll in two of New York City’s most valuable rent-freeze programs: the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and the Disability Rent Increase Exemption (DRIE).

SCRIE is eligible for rent-controlled, rent-stabilized and Mitchell-Lama tenants who are 62 years or older and who make less than $50,000 for total household income. Additionally, These seniors must pay more than a third of the household’s total income in rent.

DRIE-eligible tenants are at least 18 years old, make less than $50,000 in total household income, have a lease or a rent order of succession rights in a rent-stabilized or rent-controlled unit, and receive federal financial support like Federal Supplemental Security Income, Federal Social Security Disability Insurance, Disability-related Medicaid or Veteran’s disability pension.

Under both programs, a tenant will see their rent freeze as a federal tax credit will cover any subsequent increases. This upcoming event will help increase these programs’ visibility and help eligible renters to enroll.

“In a City where rent is too often unaffordable, we need to help vulnerable residents stay in their homes,” said Grodenchik in a statement. “Programs such as SCRIE and DRIE can save individuals and families hundreds of dollars on rent every year.”

“This event brings much needed visibility to the City’s SCRIE and DRIE rent freeze programs, which are critical to assisting seniors in our community who face eviction and are impoverished by increasing rents,” said Rozic in a statement.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.