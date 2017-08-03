Rent Fraud Suit Filed Against Landlord

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

A total of 67 plaintiffs have signed on to a lawsuit against Forest Hills’ Bronstein Properties following an investigation by the nonprofit Housing Rights Initiative (HRI) regarding allegedly fraudulent rent increases of more than 150 percent at the properties.

Aaron Carr, founder and executive director of HRI, said that Bronstein was misrepresenting the cost of improvements to apartments.

“A few months ago, we received the rental history from a tenant named Clement Chan in Sunnyside, which showed that Bronstein was claiming to have performed over $60,000 in apartment improvements,” he said.

Carr said that HRI’s alleged proof of fraud was that there was no permit to correspond with the claim regarding the improvements.

“You can’t perform over $60,000 in apartment improvements without getting a permit,” he said. “Bronstein is grossly misrepresenting the cost of apartment improvements and cheating tenants out of their hard-earned money.”

Bronstein, which operates out of Forest Hills, owns more than 100 rent- stabilized buildings in New York City and receives millions in tax breaks for providing rent-stabilized housing. The landlord owns seven buildings in Sunnyside.

“In one apartment in Sunnyside, Bronstein increased the rent from $933 to $2,800 over the course of two years,” Carr said.

In another apartment—a 400-square-foot studio—Bronstein has claimed to have performed more than $80,000 in improvements.

HRI believes Bronstein Properties to be the 14th-biggest residential landlord in New York City. Carr said that he sees the rent increases as a “systematic effort to undermine New York City’s largest affordable housing program.”

Carr said that the state’s enforcement system against landlords was “broken” and allowed for an environment in which predatory landlords could thrive.

The Individual Apartments Improvement increase, through which landlords can upgrade an apartment, is only supposed to raise rent by approximately 2 percent of the cost of improvement.

“In theory, Individual Apartment Improvements are used to rehabilitate apartments,” Carr said. “In practice, they are a breeding ground for rent fraud and a sinkhole for our city’s affordable housing stock.”

Landlords receive benefits through the J-51 affordable housing program in return for rehabilitating apartment buildings. Bronstein Properties has received more than $4 million, and for receiving those funds, the owner is supposed to provide tenants with the protections of the rent-stabilization laws.

“At a time when federal funding cuts loom darkly over the budget of New York, the city and state should revoke tax benefits from those who blatantly disregard our housing laws,” said Carr.

Attorney Roger Sachar, of the Manhattan law firm Newman Ferrara LLP, is representing the tenants and filed the case in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, on July 25.

He said that he doesn’t know when the case would have its day in court, but that he believes the tenants have a “very, very strong case.”

“The burden is on the landlord to come forth with proof in the form of canceled invoices,” Sachar said. “The chicanery in significant rent hikes can only be justified by updates to an apartment. It strains credulity to imagine that they performed that amount of apartment improvements.”

He said that most class-action cases take two to four years.

In the meantime he noted that “any retaliation would be met with an immediate notification to the court.” But he added that his clients would prefer to settle a rent increase dispute before making a formal notification.

Bronstein Properties could not be reached for comment.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.