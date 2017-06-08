Renovated Units In Lane Towers Almost Sold Out

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Sales are almost complete for the 39 redesigned stylish, modern co-op apartments at Lane Towers in Forest Hills.

Lane Towers is located at 107-40 Queens Blvd., on the corner of 70th Road, right above the 71st Avenue and Continental Avenue subway station with E, F, M and R train access. It is also one block from Austin Street, the neighborhood’s major upscale shopping and restaurant hub.

There are currently only six one-bedroom apartments still available and one two-bedroom apartment, according to Yael Goldman, a licensed associate broker representing Lane Towers.

The renovated one-bedroom units are priced at $410,000 to $620,000. Two-bedroom units are estimated to cost between $525,000 and $675,000, while three-bedroom co-ops are priced at $770,000 to $822,500.

“Sales have been going very well,” Goldman said.

Matt Muller, a representative for Myles Horn, said that when the developer gets involved in a project, it aims “to add a lot of value.”

Muller noted that when the developer was researching Lane Towers, the company saw that units were being sold for prices lower than what was comparable in the area. He said that the developer is looking to sell units in the building “at a price that is unheard of.”

Construction started on the first three units of the building late last summer and was completed in October and November.

As part the renovation, Muller said that all of the plumbing and electrical was removed and everything was brought down to the studs and replaced.

Most of the one-bedrooms are slightly smaller than 600 square feet.

“People come in and are amazed,” said Goldman of the utilization of space in the units.

Muller said that many of the 39 apartments that the developer purchased were formerly studios that are being converted into one-bedrooms.

The gem of the new renovation is a two-bedroom on the 16th floor with a wraparound sundeck that faces east. Each apartment is being given an up-to-date, cleaner and sleeker look with five-inch plank hickory hardwood flooring.

The new kitchens will feature white quartz countertops and backsplashes, contemporary Italian cabinets from Lucenti Interiors and recessed stainless-steel sinks. The developer’s advertising states that the new appliances include a KitchenAid five-burner gas range and convection oven, Bosch or KitchenAid dishwasher, KitchenAid microwave oven and Liebherr refrigerators in most units.

The bathrooms will have custom baths with white Nemo Marvel Calacatta Porcelain surrounds and mosaic floor tiles. The oversized, glass-enclosed showers will have Kohler and Grohe fixtures and a custom vanity with an under-mount basin and white quartz tops.

The Lane Towers entrance will have limestone tiles, new lighting and landscaping incorporating the building’s “existing porcelain mosaic, a rare mid-century detail.”

Muller said that he expects all of the unit construction and hallway renovations to be completed by Nov. 15. The exterior and the lobby will be finished in either September or October, he said.

The design team is still working on the precise measurement of the building’s exterior tile design, Muller said. During the first two weeks of June, the developer will prep the exterior for the addition of the tiles.

“We have a unique niche, which is helping to reinvent preeminent pre- and post-war buildings in New York City and help them compete in design, finishes and amenities with new development, all the while still affording buyers a more competitive price point,” developer Myles Horn said. “I was raised in Queens and I take great pride in bringing new life to many of the borough’s stately co-op buildings, which have rich histories and are in prime locations in their respective neighborhoods.”

Forest Hills residents have a 20-minute commute into Midtown Manhattan via the subway. The new property will be a few blocks from the neighborhood’s Long Island Railroad Station.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Forest Park are both within walking distance, and sports and entertainment venues such as Forest Hills Stadium, Citi Field and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are all nearby.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com, or @JonathanSCronin.