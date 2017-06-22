Renovated Soccer Fields Arrive in Little Bay Park

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Little Bay Park has undergone some changes in recent weeks and local officials came out to celebrate them on Tuesday.

Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) joined city Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, Community Board 7 District Manager Marilyn McAndrews and community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony showing off the park’s new features.

Those features include renovated soccer fields, an accessible walking path and accessible drinking fountain, trees and benches. There were also some drainage improvements, raising the grade and slope of the soccer fields to allow water to flow off the fields and into nearby bioswales.

“We know how much the community uses and treasures these fields,” said Silver. “Before construction, the fields were compacted and worn, a testament to how well-loved they were. We’ve completely revived them and are thrilled to open them today long with a brand new walking path, additional trees, more benches and better drainage—improving the experience of players and spectators alike.”

The $1.6 million needed to fund the project came from the New York City Council, and Vallone has allotted an additional $750,000 to install pathway lighting throughout the park.

“What better way to kick off the summer than with a ribbon cutting for these brand new fields in Little Bay Park,” Vallone said. “These upgrades are a welcome addition to the community and will provide a great playing experience for everyone for years to come. I’m proud to have worked with the Parks Department to finally make this a reality for the families and kids of northeast Queens.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.