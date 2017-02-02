“Renaissance” For Bayside Water Main Project

Share 1

Bayside Hills residents who have been frustrated by a stalled water main project were reassured at Tuesday night’s Bayside Hills Civic Association that it is moving along and scheduled to be completed by June 2018.

The meeting drew several community leaders and representatives from the Department of Design and Construction and the project’s new contractor, MFM Construction, and was aimed at opening lines of communication and assuring that previous problems won’t be repeated.

The project, which runs along 216th Place, Springfield Boulevard and Luke Place, has long been a headache for community members since it began in 2014. At a November Bayside Hills civic meeting, residents described obstructive and excessive construction materials being left out in the streets, gaping trenches left unattended for months, problems with snow removal and more. The project hit another road bump when the contractor, Trocom Construction, went bankrupt, leaving DDC unable to clean up the site or move forward with the project. But Bayside Hills Civic President Michael Feiner said he is cautiously optimistic since MFM took over and began working on Jan. 3.

“Now we have a renaissance, a new birth of this project, and we have something that is going to be very, very special, a commitment to the community of Bayside Hills,” he said. “So far, knock on wood, so far so good. What impressed me most so far was [MFM’s] cleanup. They did a clean-up of that mess that was there for six to seven months in about two days and they did it very, very well.”

Ali Mallick, an assistant commissioner for DDC, explained that, despite promises at November’s meeting to have MFM’s contract finalized by the beginning of 2017, the city was still working on it. However, MFM had agreed to work on good faith, receiving payment from a bonding company for the time being. The result: MFM’s work started on time, on Jan. 3, and will be completed according to their proposed schedule of 18 months.

“The process is still the same process,” Mallick said. “They’ve started work as we promised you, they started work, they’ll continue work. They’re one of the best contractors that we have.”

Mina Marcos, the resident engineer at DDC, said that when MFM Contracting came aboard on Jan. 3, they had finished almost two blocks and a half within a month.

“That’s really how much they’re speeding up the work,” she said. “So, I believe they are on the right track to finish it by June 2018.”

MFM Executive Project Manager John Rinaldi was also present at the meeting and he gave an exact timeline of the project Mallick and Marcos also said that information would be distributed regularly from the DDC.

“We started Jan. 3, we put in approximately 700 feet of trunk water main,” he said.

This has mostly been around the southern half of 216th Place. The next step is to remove “encumbrances” that are preventing the water main from going in to the north side of the project. After getting more pipe in April, MFM will move to Springfield Boulevard, where they aim to finish by Sept. 15, so as not to interfere with the school year at P.S. 203. The project will then move to Luke Place in the fall of 2017, before heading over to 47th Avenue to install another 3,500 feet going across the railroad tracks. Part of this will require tunneling underneath the railroad tracks. Rinaldi said they are aiming to complete the project by June 28, 2018.

Throughout the meeting, residents expressed concerns—Feiner questioned if they could trust Trocom’s previous work, to which Marcos explained that the work had been inspected daily and has been good. Other residents mentioned property damage caused by the construction, including one woman who described a two-foot hole in front of her property.

Mallick explained that the contractors would be doing a “curb to curb” restoration near the end of the project, but that any specific cases where property damage may have occurred would be handled by DDC and should be brought to the project’s community liaison.

