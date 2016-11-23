Religious Figures: Bringing In The Holiday Spirit With Positive Words

Share 0

BY EDITORIAL STAFF

The holiday season, which is typically known for family gatherings, indulgence in food and joyful noise, seems to be forgotten due to overpowering feelings of fear, stress and anger. Although the media coverage over the past year has been filled with politics and tragic hate crimes related to politics, the Queens Tribune wants to remind the Queens community that this is the time of year for all of us to forget about the problems around us and to instead remember all the blessings and positive things.

We spoke with local faith leaders, who each had individual messages to share with one thing in common—togetherness.

While many stories of post-election America have focused on divisive protests, hate incidents and violence, the community of parishioners at the historic St. George’s Episcopal Church in Flushing have held on to unity.

According to Father Wilfredo Benitez, the rector at the church, the community is made up mostly of immigrants who attend masses in English, Spanish and Chinese. After an election in which President-elect Donald Trump promised to deport undocumented immigrants and restrict immigration from certain parts of the world, many were anxious, but optimistic. These anxieties also stemmed from increased reports of hate incidents, often directed at immigrants, in the wake of Trump’s election.

A Spanish banner in front of the church was recently torn, Benitez said, but there is no way of knowing if it was a hate incident. Aside from that, no one in the community has reported any incidents. And the election seemed to bring the community together in support, more than push it apart, which Benitez saw firsthand at a post-election “debriefing” session following his sermon about the election.

“It was amazing to see how people who are normally quiet and don’t say anything actually had a lot to say,” he said. “The spirit of unity that came out of this was palpable, which suggests to me that there’s a real blessing in this crisis; that it is going to bring people together.”

When reflecting on the Thanksgiving season, Benitez kept the emphasis on that hope and unity.

“We have so much to be thankful for because we are a nation of many nations that have come together,” he said. “And I think we’re setting the stage for the rest of the world of what that means, that global community is coming together. The gains that we’ve made in this country, which we are thankful for, we are not going to sacrifice. So we’ll build on that.”

Father Paul Wood is a pastor at both Saint Stanislaus and Transfiguration in Maspeth and the chaplain at Queens College. He said before a full house of 300 people during confirmation enrollment for Christ the King High School last weekend that “politics is a nasty business.”

“That’s not what we’re all about. We put Jesus first. It doesn’t matter who you are. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, Christ is who is most important for us,” said Wood.

As we move into the holiday season, Wood said he hopes that everyone will do so with a “sense of peace and the idea that life goes on.”

Wood said that he noticed within the parish staff that there was a situation of differing political opinion with people on opposite sides of the fence, but “those people continue to come together to do what they need to do and put their differences aside.”

He added, “Focus on the holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Chanukah. Focus on the good things that remind you of God’s love in our lives, and put the politics aside.”

Given the fear different religions and cultures are feeling this time of year, Sunnyside Jewish Center, Inc., President Jerry Banberger, told the Queens Tribune that the message he’d like to spread this holiday season is love and togetherness regardless of your faiths and beliefs.

“Typically, the arrival of Thanksgiving Day signals the start of the holiday season, during which we are barraged with advertisements for potentially great gifts, thoughts of family and friends, and celebrations we plan to attend,” he said. “We may also read an article somewhere describing it also as the start of sadness, unhappiness and depression for many people. This year is somewhat different, as many people who would not normally be negatively impacted by the forthcoming holidays are concerned with uncertainty the future will bring. The question is what can we do about it? No doubt, some will pray while others hope for the best. What I personally find helpful, in addition to prayer, is to look for something positive, in every negative event. The positive reason may or may not be revealed, but at the very least, I know my time was spent in search of positivity, and not wasted dwelling on something negative over which I have no control.”

Rabbi Jonathan Pearl from the Astoria Center of Israel shared a more biblically inspired message.

“The Hebrew Patriarch Abraham was the model par excellence for one leaving everything negative behind and setting out on a journey to forge a new life, a better life, a Godly life. He carried with him, and was bolstered by, great strength, conviction, pragmatism, morality and faith. Certainly each of us encounters challenges, difficulties and opportunities in life, and it is incumbent upon us to face them with bravery, vision and faith on our journeys towards something ever better, something holy. In no small measure, this is also part of the story of Chanukah: The Maccabees drew upon their courage, clear vision and faith to forge a path of light out of the pall of darkness. They purified the impure! They took a sullied environment—place, circumstances, attitudes, behaviors—and gave their all to cleanse it. In so doing, they raised the ‘holiness quotient’ of their time and place. Is this not what each if us is supposed to do? —to purify the impure in our lives, our words, our thoughts, our behaviors, our places of worship, our institutions, our relationships, our communities, our politics, our values? Imagine if the lesson we took from Chanukah was a commitment to increasing the holiness in all these spheres—oh, how much better things would be! With good wishes for a happy, meaningful and blessed holiday season.”

Satnam Parhar, the political contact for the Bellerose Sikh Temple, told the Queens Tribune that remaining steadfast in remembrance of what this country represents is the key to moving forward. While some may be uncomfortable with the current status quo of American politics, he insisted that people have faith in the very principles and systems that got someone like Donald Trump elected to office.

He said that although people may have been surprised when first hearing the news of the president-elect, “things are getting normal again,” and during the holidays, “people will be together, families will come together.”

Parhar believes that the American people spoke and voiced whom they wanted in office.

Overall, the faith leaders we spoke to want the community to remain encouraged and positive throughout this holiday season.