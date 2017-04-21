Register For Pomonok Summer Camp Programs

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Registration for the Queens Community House (QCH) Pomonok Center summer programs has begun, and can be completed at the QCH Pomonok Center on Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The QCH Pomonok Center is offering a free summer camp, which runs from July 5 through Aug. 18, to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. For children between 6th and 8th grade, QCH Pomonok Center will offer programs such as community service projects, leadership workshops and recreational activities as part of a “Leaders in Training Summer Program.”

The summer camp program also includes academic oriented programs with hands-on STEM activities and an emphasis on literacy. The program also focuses on value-building and life skills, according to the QCH Director of After School Events and Summer Camp at Pomonok, Samantha Morales.

“We try to base our life skills based on our values like honesty, respect, caring, sharing, team spirit and sportsmanship,” she said. “We do lesson plans around that and we do activities around that so that children have a better understanding on the values and how to treat others and treat their community with respect.”

There are also trips throughout the summer and themes such as Superhero Week.

Space is limited for both programs. For more information, call (718) 591-6060.

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest), who provided funding for the program in the FY 2017 budget, is encouraging constituents to sign up.

“The summer is a great time for children to make discoveries, learn skills and meet new friends,” Lancman said. “I am proud to provide funding to support both of these excellent summer programs at QCH Pomonok Center, and encourage all of my constituents to register their kids starting on April 18.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.