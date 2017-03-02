Recently Closed Burger King Site Could Yield Seven-Story Building

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A recently shuttered Burger King in Flushing appears to be slated for replacement by a seven-story building, according to permits filed with the city’s Department of Buildings.

The Burger King, located at 144-74 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, closed down two weeks ago, according to the restaurant’s franchisee, Creative Foods Inc. A permit posted on the window allowing for the foundation of a new seven-story building was issued by the DOB on Feb. 17.

According to plans filed on the DOB’s website, the property is owned by developer Oz Levi and New City Management. Levi did not respond to a request for comment. The architect on record is Jeffrey Cole Architects, but when the Queens Tribune reached out for comment, someone who answered the phone could not provide any more information.

“I don’t believe that we will be working on that project anymore,” the person said.

Permits for the building were originally filed on Sept. 1, 2015, with the applicant of record being listed as Anthony Morali, of Morali Architects. At the time, the real estate website New York YIMBY released the renderings for the project, claiming that the building would be a 14-story mixed-use building with “120 apartments spread across 100,000 square feet of residential space.” The website also reported that construction was slated to begin that December and would wrap up in mid-2016.

Jeffrey Cole Architects appears to have taken over the project in July 2016. The firm is listed as the ap-plicant of record on a post-approval amendment filed in May 2016 and, in the comments section, it reads, “Through this post approval amendment, I supersede and assume full responsibility” of the application, and “I am submitting new plans under my seal for this job.”

The area is zoned as an R6 district with a C1-2 local retail district. The plans filed with the DOB call for a mixed-use development with 68,824 square feet of residential space, 18,000 square feet of commercial space and 16,816 square feet for a community facility.

The restaurant chain’s Flushing site is not the first Burger King located on Northern Boulevard to be the subject of potential redevelopment in recent years. In December 2015, reports suggested that a Bayside Burger King, located at 222-10 Northern Blvd., may also be closing down to give way to retail development.

At the time, Real Estate Weekly said that developer R KF had been named as a leasing agent for the development, which called for 220 parking spaces along with a multi-level retail development. That Burger King is still open for business.

