Real Solutions: Protecting Workers And Helping Small Businesses

BY ASSEMBLYMAN RON KIM

Since 2015, Governor Cuomo has initiated a series of executive orders to protect vulnerable nail salon workers. I support the intent behind these actions, but disagree with the heavy-handed policies and harsh enforcement tactics to which they have led. For any plan to address social or economic injustice, the most important concern should always be the outcome. His use of emergency powers has severely harmed both workers and small businesses.

In mandating that nail salons purchase wage bonds, his aim was to stop employee underpayment. In doing so, however, his office launched a wide-ranging crackdown on predominantly immigrant-owned businesses, with strict penalties for all infractions. Bond approval and premium rates were based on credit history and credit score, which had a disproportionate, negative impact on immigrant communities.

Now the governor has pressed on with new regulations for safer working conditions. To protect workers from harmful chemicals – which I support – he is mandating that nail salons install ventilation systems costing anywhere from $10,000 to $150,000. For many, this means even costlier retrofitting of older buildings to comply with NYC regulations. Just like before, a $75 million market has suddenly appeared for manufacturers specializing in ventilations.

I join my fellow lawmakers in offering better solutions. Two bills introduced in the Assembly, A.5501 and A.526, more equitably address the real root of the issue. The former creates a wage lien for employees to claim unpaid wages, and empowers workers in all low-wage industries.

The latter completely bans nail products containing toxic chemicals, instead of imposing onerous regulations around their use. Being decisive and taking action is important, but we need an inclusive, collaborative approach to truly help these workers.

Assemblyman Ron Kim represents District 40 in Queens.