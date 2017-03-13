Share 1

Real Estate Douglaston

If I were looking to move to Queens I would want to do a little research first. I would look in the Real Estate Douglaston section of a local newspaper called the Queens Tribune. Here you can acquire contact information on real estate brokers. You can also see what banks are going to help you gain access to a mortgage. There will be ads on what buildings have apartments for rent. You can find out what size is available and investigate the area surrounding the apartments. You can see where there is new development and special financial programs throughout Queens.

I wouldn’t just read the Real Estate Douglaston section. You can grab a copy of the entire newspaper weekly and read the news from many towns such as Flushing, Bayside and Astoria. If you have children you can research what schools and community playgrounds are nearby. There are plenty of senior centers and information on how to get assistance. If you are involved in politics and would like information about district councilmen the Queens Tribune can provide you with this news. Choosing the right place to move takes time and research. Make it easier on yourself by reading the Queens Tribune. It will provide you with the best local information on Real Estate Douglaston.