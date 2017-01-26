Reaching Out, Finding Help: Senior Reference & Aid

Share 0

Adult Day Care Programs

For older people in frail health, managing a daily life at home is often a struggle that may lead to institutionalization. There is an alternative that enables them to retain their independence and remain in the community. Adult Care Programs provide medical assessments, rehabilitation and counseling services. These activities all take place in a friendly, social setting. The criteria for eligibility, fees and other specific services vary from program to program. For more information on Adult Day Care programs, call the Queens Borough President’s office at (718) 286-3000.

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program

The EPIC is a prescription drug insurance plan for the elderly, sponsored by New York State. This program is intended for seniors who do not have adequate insurance coverage for prescription drug expenses. To qualify, you must be a New York State resident, 65 years of age or older, and you must meet the program’s income guidelines. If eligible, you can save as much as 60 percent on the cost of prescription drugs.

Senior Transportation

The borough president’s office created the Queens Para-Transit Network more than a decade ago. Today, they transport seniors to medical appointments, senior centers, social service agencies and shopping centers. Seniors are also able to access car service through the network. For more information, contact the borough president’s office at (718) 286-3000.

HOUSING

Rent Controlled & Rent Stabilized Apartments

Apartments covered by rent control are in buildings built before 1947 with more than three units. The resident must have occupied this apartment since or before July 1,1971.

If your building was built after 1947 and contains six or more units or the tenancy began before July 1, 1971, the apartment is most likely under rent stabilization.

For more information, contact the Queens district office at:

NYS Division of Housing & Community Renewal Gertz Plaza

92-31 Union Hall St.

Jamaica, NY 11433

(718) 739-6400

PUBLIC HOUSING

To obtain an application for public housing, write, call or visit:

New York City Housing Authority

90-27 Sutphin Boulevard, 4th Floor

Jamaica, NY 11435

(718) 707-7771

SECTION 202 HOUSING

The U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development administers Section 202 housing for the elderly and handicapped.

The Department makes direct, low-cost and long-term loans to nonprofit sponsors to finance the production of rental housing. Rental assistance (Section 8) can be combined with this program to help pay rent for tenants with low income. Households of one or more persons, the head of which is at least 62 years old or is handicapped, are eligible.

The Section 202 office is located at:

Jacob K. Javits Federal Building

(Broadway – between Duane & Worth Streets)

26 Federal Plaza, Suite 3541

New York, NY 10278

Phone: (212) 264-8000

Fax: (212) 264-0246

Email: NY_Webmanager@hud.gov

Office Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SENIOR CITIZEN RENT INCREASE EXEMPTION

The Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption provides eligible New Yorkers protection from most rent increases, including those resulting from lease renewals. To qualify for SCRIE, you must be 62 years of age or older, pay one-third or more of their income for rent and live in rent-stabilized or rent-controlled apartments or some hotel rooms. The maximum annual income seniors may have to qualify for SCRIE is currently $29,000.

If you live in a rent-controlled or stabilized apartment, contact:

NYC Department for the Aging

Office of Public Affairs

2 Lafayette St., 6th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 442-1000

HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (HEAP)

Basic HEAP Program:

This program is for renters and owners. It provides payments to fuel and utility companies or directly to renters whose fuel and utilities are included in their rent.

Apply at:

NYC Department for the Aging HEAP

2 Lafayette St., 4th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 442-1000

AGE DISCRIMINATION

It is a violation of New York City and State law for employers to discriminate against a person solely because of advanced age. If you have been a victim of such discrimination, you may file a complaint with:

NYC Commission on Human Rights

40 Rector St., 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

(212) 306-7450

HOME ATTENDANT PROGRAM

Home attendant services provide personal care and assistance in the activities of daily living to adults who are aged, disabled or handicapped. These services are provided at the request of a physician. Services are available to recipients of SSI, Medicaid and Public Assistance.

HOMEMAKER SERVICES

Homemaker services provide household management and personal care for aged or handicapped adults in order to prevent their placement in institutions. Homemakers deal with some of the fundamental housekeeping chores (cleaning, marketing, etc.), as well as some personal care and home management. Homemaker services can be provided up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES

Home care agencies provide a wide variety of services to patients in their own homes. Each local home care agency differs, but available services generally include:

• Professional Nursing Services

• Home Health Aide Services

• Personal Care or Housekeeping Services

• Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy

SENIOR EXTENDED CARE SERVICES

St. Albans Community Living Center provides primary care and extended care and offers specialized geriatric programs and restorative rehabilitation. The campus also hosts an ambulatory care center that provides primary care and specialty care, including optometry, podiatry, audiology and dental services. An outpatient Adult Day Health Care Program and Home Based Primary Care Program exists and cares for physically disabled, medically-complicated elderly veterans who are at risk of nursing home placement or recurrent hospitalization.

For more information, contact:

VA Extended Care Center

179-00 Linden Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11425

(718) 526-1000, EXT. 2200

HOME DELIVERED MEALS

Home delivered meals are available in many communities to help frail, older homebound persons remain in their own homes. Through this program, homebound elderly residents ages 60 and up are delivered a hot lunch up to five days per week (six in some communities). Some programs offer kosher lunches. Also, trained social workers may be available to the recipients for assistance in a crisis. A small contribution is generally requested.

For more information and to apply for home delivered meals, call the NYC Dept. for the Aging at (212) 442-1000.

HEALTH CARE

Medicare

Medicare is health insurance for persons 65 years of age or older and those younger than 65 who are disabled. It is a national program run by the federal government.

Medicare has two parts: hospital insurance and medical insurance. It covers treatment of illnesses and the cost of most necessary hospital stays.

If you are approaching 65, remember the enrollment periods for Medicare are: Three months before your 65th birthday and between Jan. 1 and March 31 of each year.

For information, call (800) 772-1213 or visit your local Social Security office:

155-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

113-06 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Park

31-08 37th Ave., Ground Floor,

Long Island City

63-44 Austin St., Rego Park

138-50 Barclay Ave., Flushing

Medicaid

Medicaid is a government program for financially needy persons. It covers doctors’ services as well as providing for payment of prescribed medicines and other medical supplies.

Contact the Dept. of Social Services for information at (718) 557-1399 or (212) 971-0626.