Rally To Bring Peralta Back To Democratic Caucus

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

City Council members representing Queens and several community leaders will rally at the Jackson Heights Post Office on Thursday to demand that state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst) return to the Democratic Caucus.

Those expected to attend include Council members Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (D-Elmhurst) and Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), as well as Democratic Conference president Shekar Krishnan, Reverend Lisa Jenkins, and Queens community leaders and residents.

The rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 78th Street and 37th Avenue.